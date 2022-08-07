We still have 32 years before the plot of Minority Report may come true, but before we put three people in a shallow bath to predict murders, we should leave it to the computer. We were wondering if it is possible to predict the winner of this F1 season with the game F1 22. After all, the game uses a wealth of data to make it as realistic as possible for the players.

Can you predict the outcome of the F1 season with the game F1 22?

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director for F1 22, has the answer for us. “The short answer is yes, we could definitely use the game to make a prediction. In fact, we’ve often talked about using the game to simulate changes within the sport. As well as being a great game, it’s also a very in-depth simulation that opens it up to other exciting uses.”

They even made a correct prediction recently. “Last year we used the game to predict the outcome of the last race of the season. We were right, but the way it came about wasn’t something we could have ever predicted. That’s what makes F1 such an exciting sport.”

There are always variables

‘The longer answer to this question is a lot more complex and there will always be variables that we have no knowledge of that can have a major impact on a result. Things can change very quickly in F1, with teams upgrading cars and so on. The closer we are to the end of the season, the more data we have to build a forecast,” he continues.

The first prediction of 2022 was wrong

“With such huge rule changes this year, we started the season with less data than in previous years. But we worked closely with the Formula 1 technical team to help us understand what the performance would be like. The overall performance order of the teams would become apparent once the season got underway. Our assumption would have been Mercedes leading the pack, which turned out not to be the case,” he admits.

Two types of data

According to Lee Mather, the data from F1 22 so accurate because they separate the driver from the cars and rate the two separately. “That way we could drop every driver in every car and see how they would perform,” he says. “This is great in My Team where players can hire one of the real drivers and see how he does in their My Team car.” They look not only at the speed of the driver, but also at external variables, such as the chance of a DNF.

Of course, the cars are looked at. “We start collecting information from the pre-season test day. In fact, we’ll send one of our handlingexperts out to get an early look at how the cars behave and move on the track.”

Every driver is different, just like every car

The lap times of Red Bull and Ferrari were very similar at Paul Ricard, but the way the cars set the lap times was very different. One car is faster in the corners, the other on the straights. They keep up with that F1 22 also take into account. “F1 cars always have strengths and weaknesses, and managing the car on tracks where the car is not as effective is the key to winning championships.”

“We could even go so far as to reduce the likelihood of changeable weather conditions or a…

bring a safety car. The in-game weather is set up to be similar to that of the region where the race takes place, and the time of year. For example, the chance of a wet race in Spa is clearly higher than in Bahrain.’ They can even see in the historical data what the chance is of a safety car on the track. This way they can make a nice prediction.

But who will become F1 world champion this year?

Unfortunately, the makers of F1 22 no prediction at this time. During the summer break, the cards can be shuffled again and all that data also has to be analysed. They may want to take an informed guess closer to the end of the season.