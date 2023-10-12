Asking (and giving) a tough opinion on Thursday evening: is it possible to make the BMW (i)X2 stand out better with a color?

BMW recently unveiled the new X2 and iX2 and if the undersigned has its way, it’s not too good. Not only because the previous X2 (F39) was secretly quite nice for a crossover and a radical change was therefore not necessary, but also because the pooping dog model of the BMW And it’s not really pretty. That is an opinion, but one that is shared by many people.

Can you make it beautiful?

But we like to think in solutions. BMW has chosen this and your options are either make peace with it or make peace with it. There may be a solution. BMW has already added the X2 to the Individual Visualizer. They always say what a color doesn’t do. So we chalked some colors on the X2 to see if it works.

Bold

Okay, maybe the header was a bit to get your attention. And because Frozen Purple (P9A) is relatively new, but also because nice and dark might change the lines of the X2 a bit. The also fairly new color Liquid Copper (P8T) is a bit brighter, but it looks quite nice on the X2. A bold color for a bold design, as if the negatives together make a positive.

Redo

We configured Gentian Blue (W37) on the BMW X2 because it reminds us of Misano Blue, the M2 CS color, which you could get as standard on the old X2. Does it help? Mwoah. The contrast with the red brake calipers is nice, but the lines of the X2 are not really disguised by this bright blue color.

Ferrari

Does an absolute top color help? Like Ferrari red, which you have been able to order from Individual for years? Well, it’s cool. Actually, it doesn’t necessarily make the X2 more beautiful, but it does make it more controversial. We have to admit, it is reminiscent of the BMW X4 M and in a car a size smaller that is not a full-blooded M product, that is a compliment. Although it is still a pooping dog.

Own choice

You know what, we’ll leave it up to you. In which color would you order the BMW X2 or iX2? Can you make it beautiful or at least beautiful enough that you think ‘mwoah, it’s going well’ and if so, with what color? Find out on the BMW Individual Visualizer.

