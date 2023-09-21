For Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), a library was always a universe in whose center he himself lived, equal to a delirious divinity. Because the Borgesian library is an “indefinite, and perhaps infinite” number of galleries covered with books that make up an unalterable labyrinth; a mythological geometry that encompasses all the books in the world and that the Argentine author named The Library of Babelgiving the title to a story in which he located his library universe made up of infinite hexagonal rooms where the “catalog of catalogues” would be found.

There are those who still don’t believe it, but if the universe doesn’t fit in a library, it will always find room in our imagination. It’s going to be in the story The Library of Babel, in the footnote, where the name of Letizia Álvarez de Toledo appears, painter and friend of Borges, for whom such a library is useless, since, according to her, “a single volume would be enough (…) in a common format consisting of an infinite number of infinitely thin sheets.” And it is here, then, that Borges makes a point to quote the mathematician Bonaventura Cavalieri (1598-1647) who considered plane figures as an infinite set of parallel lines and solid bodies as a superposition of an infinite number of planes.

This is just one example of the many that we can find reading Borges. The Lumen publishing house has just republished his Complete Stories, a complete collection of fictions where mathematical paradox and scientific rigor are combined with fable, thus turning each of his texts into a magical piece, similar to that object discovered in the basement of a house on Garay Street, at the foot of the stairs, and which Borges named The Aleph; a sphere 2 or 3 centimeters in diameter that contained the entire universe, without decrease in size; a universe where logic and absurdity complement each other and turn reading into a journey in which scientific precision plays with the artistic act.

More information

But Borges does not remain only in fiction, going so far as to recreate Cantor’s mathematics in one of his essays, the titled The doctrine of cycles where, according to the story, each point is the end of an infinite subdivision. With this, the universe is an infinite succession of terms, which turns Nietzsche’s philosophical conception of eternal recurrence into a sophistry.

In order to continue refuting Nietzsche, and taking him as a reference, Borges cites the second law of thermodynamics where energy processes are irreversible. Heat does not return to the form of light, Borges assures. “That verification, seemingly harmless, annuls the Eternal Return.” There is in Borges’ literature a scientific tension between lights and shadows that gives rise to geometric shapes, a very personal style favored by a mathematical selection that manages to place a point in space to define a precise syntax; a combination of words reflected in just the right measure along a gallery of infinite mirrors.

Reading Borges we discover that reality owes its existence to the imagination and that a moment contains its own eternity, in the same way that a drop of water contains the flavor of the entire ocean; Reading Borges we understand that the predictive capacity of science would not be so predictive without imagination that represents it.

For all this, it is possible to imagine Borges as a divinity who raves in the center of an infinite and continually expanding library.

The stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exercises his particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.