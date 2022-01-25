Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘You must keep to the speed limit at all times, even during an overtaking manoeuvre. It is a general rule: if you drive on a Dutch highway during the day, the maximum speed is 100 kilometers per hour everywhere and at all times. Unless signs indicate an even lower speed limit. After 7 p.m. the situation is very different. In the evening and at night, maximum speeds of 100, 120 or 130 kilometers per hour apply. This differs per route.’
Our auto editors answer reader questions every week. Mail your question to Niek Schenk.
