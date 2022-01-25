Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘You must keep to the speed limit at all times, even during an overtaking manoeuvre. It is a general rule: if you drive on a Dutch highway during the day, the maximum speed is 100 kilometers per hour everywhere and at all times. Unless signs indicate an even lower speed limit. After 7 p.m. the situation is very different. In the evening and at night, maximum speeds of 100, 120 or 130 kilometers per hour apply. This differs per route.’