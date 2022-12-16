Few are the moments when you as a father can still impress your thirteen-year-old daughter. Last week it worked, when I had her assignment for school come up in two seconds by ChatGPT, the super smart chatbot.

ChatGPT is a sensation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The chatbot generates via a website coherent pieces of text and understands assignments in plain language – also in Dutch. It’s storming; every once in a while the site is down due to an excess of interest.

The technology, developed by the company OpenAI, is a language model that has been trained on a huge amount of data. ChatGPT may be able to produce comprehensible texts, but the AI ​​has no understanding of the information. By recognizing patterns in words and phrases that are often close to each other, meaningful connections are made. The result looks convincing, even if it sometimes contains incorrect facts.

An acquaintance who has to write reports on a regular basis – while he doesn’t like to write – breathes a sigh of relief when he sees ChatGPT come up with a good introduction. ChatGPT seems to be a solution for anyone who needs to produce text quickly and does not have too high requirements. Even if you have to make a piece of work and want to do it with minimal effort.

Does it work? We put it to the test. With the approval of her teachers, my daughter submits – in addition to her own productions – two pieces of work made by ChatGPT.

The first is a geography essay on working conditions in China. And assignment 2: ‘write a diary entry in English from your own imagination, from the point of view of an enslaved person’. Almost magically: if you then ask ChatGPT to send a letter from a Surinamese or Indonesian perspective, the sentence “I picked cotton all day long” changes to “sugar cane” or “picked rice”.

For English, ChatGPT scored well for HAVO/VWO 2 level, says the teacher. In geography, ChatGPT does not meet the bar: a source list is required and the language model does not provide it as standard. The chatbot does provide good starting points to help a student further, says the teacher.

What should students and teachers do with the chatbot? Educational advisors Laura Koenders and Willemijn Schot of Utrecht University answer that question. They tried out ChatGPT, together with teachers from the field. These are the first conclusions.

ChatGPT goes beyond tools like spell checkers, calculators, Wikipedia or Google Translate. Will such a chatbot change education?

Laura Koenders: “A few teachers asked us: are our students going to use this? In two weeks, I said. If I had this available to me during my school days, I would have used it too.”

“At our house it has been going on all week,” says Willemijn Schot. Her 7th grade daughter commissioned ChatGPT to summarize a book. That worked with a Harry Potter title, but the chatbot was not familiar with another, somewhat more unknown, book.

“My daughter found the words in the summary too difficult. The master never believes that, she said. Then we asked ChatGPT to formulate it a bit more simply. The master would fall for that, my daughter thought. And that turned out to be true. With a few tricks you can make the chatbot more credible. You can have spelling errors added to make the text look less than perfect.”

Do you learn something from such a chatbot?

Willemijn Schot: “ChatGPT is a tool to search for information. It’s easier than googling because you can display the information at your own level. But in the Media Literacy course, we teach children that they must know the source in order to estimate information. And that is not possible with ChatGPT.”

Koenders: “If you are a bit more complicated prompts – commands – the chatbot will come up with things. For example, you can have references entered, but they are not always correct. Then ChatGPT refers as a source to people who do work at a university, but have a completely different expertise.”

„With ChatGPT you can also easily program, for example for the statistical program ‘R’ that is often used in the academic world. But you still need real programmers, people with knowledge, to judge whether it’s right. The same goes for language, a much more common skill than programming.”

From copy-paste what a language model spews out does not make you smarter. Are we creating stupid students with AI?

Schot: “Compare it with a calculator. You can use that as a student, but mathematical insight is still needed to answer a question correctly.”

“Many children who come out of primary school can’t count well enough and they don’t read enough. Basic knowledge is also required for language. Imagine if we say let AI generate everything and tweak it a bit. If no one writes original pieces anymore, no new knowledge will be added.”

A lot of text that ChatGPT generates looks a bit riskless and predictable. Can a teacher recognize that?

Koenders: “It really doesn’t stand out in a pile of thirty pieces of work. You can train AI to recognize AI by testing with a language model: how likely is it that these words are together?”

Schot: “There is already a plagiarism check built into educational software. Then a flag appears if a text overlaps too much with text on the internet. But that doesn’t work with ChatGPT, because those are unique texts. You can have papers typed into special software that can see whether the text has been copied quickly. Or have them do homework in class, under supervision. You can demand handwritten papers again, but it takes time to decipher all those handwriting.”

Koenders: “Teachers should think more carefully about which assignments they give. Writing an essay is in many cases not the right way to test knowledge and understanding. That means you have to give oral exams or speaking engagements. They are less easy to do hack.”

My daughter’s teacher gave his class advice: if a chatbot makes your papers, you will fail the test at school. Can a chatbot do your homework or not?

Koenders: “You could use the chatbot to practice higher language skills such as text analysis and critical thinking. But if the goal is to learn to write, to make good sentences, then not: ChatGPT does exactly what you should learn.”

And what does ChatGPT think about it?

ChatGPT: “It is important to do your own homework and understand what you are learning. This is not only important for your performance at school, but also for your personal development and your future.”

Mark Hijink is a technology editor and writes about the back of tech here every week. React? Contact Marc Hijink through LinkedIn.