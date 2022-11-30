from Roger Corcella

Real-time analysis of the signals that two people transmit to each other during a conversation could help them “feel” their emotions and respective moods

Can you learn to become more empathetic? Yes, according to a group of researchers from the

Mit Media Lab

driven by Camilo Rojas who gave birth to «Us» project (we, in English). Empathy – that is, our ability to immediately understand another person’s emotional state – is at the heart of our existence as human beings. How can this quality be developed? “By leveraging the power of machine learning and wearable devices», answer the experts of the Massachusetts institute of technology. The «Us» prototype consists of two modules: the first is a virtual interface which uses machine learning to analyze the signals of the speaker (for example, tone of voice, word choice, facial expressions, electrodermal activity, heart rate, etc.) and feeds them back the emotional content in real time and across multiple analysis, with an on-screen display.

biological parameters The second is a «wearable» device which, instead, perceives the biological signals of the wearer (mainly skin conductance) and transmits them to your interlocutor during any type of interaction. This technologically advanced feedback loop aims to enable each interlocutor to «feeling» the emotions of the other and corroborate it with contextual data, in a way that might involve a kind of gradual training of one’s “empathy muscle.” In the «Us» project there is also the mind of the Italian

Eugenio Zuccarelli

, 28 years old, young talent in the field of data science. Eugenio is from Genoa, where he graduated in electronic engineering and information technology (“a family tradition”, he says) and then continued his studies first at Imperial College in London, then at MIT and Harvard (USA) . See also Covid today Italy, 20,497 infections and 118 deaths: December 10 bulletin

The young Italian talent He won a Fulbright Scholarship, and was listed last March Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 for the Healthcare sector, as one of the best young people under thirty who can change the world. He also served on the Task Force that used analytics to counter COVID-19, develop policy recommendations for the White House, and find comprehensive solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently at CVS Health group he leads a team of data scientists using artificial intelligence to predict the onset of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and try to improve people’s health.

Virtual interface and physical interface How is the project structured? «Us» consists of two modules that can be used separately or jointly. The first is a virtual interface: can be initiated during any virtual interaction (for example, on the Zoom platform) and extract emotion information from the conversation (from cues such as speech, tone, heart rate and facial expressions) that are shown via an on-screen display. The tool was tested in a study with 60 participants (scientific publication is in preparation). There is then the “physical” interfaceconsisting of a set of small wireless bracelets that detect the electrodermal activity of each person, associated with their level of emotional arousal, and share it with the other partner (when a threshold is exceeded) through a slight pressure thus creating real-time feedback. See also Aipit Aps Onlus: 'On a sailing boat to challenge anxieties and fears'

The results “We evaluated the tool and published the results of a user study with 18 participants,” the experts point out. Which? The study, published on Acm digital Library and presented at the Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems 2022, was conducted out of nine engaged couples. Their interaction was analyzed on the basis of interviews (qualitatively) and natural language processing techniques (quantitatively). “Most of them found that the bracelets raised the level of awareness of the partner’s emotional experience. In the «Us» project, Eugenio Zuccarelli led the development of artificial intelligence for the decoding of biological signals and the prediction of associated emotions. «This initiative is very relevant, because it is now therehe virtual realm is catching on – explains -. Let’s think of smart working or telemedicine visits, where it is difficult to show or perceive emotions precisely because there is this barrier of technology and there is no physical interaction. But they can also benefit from it contexts in which cultural differences come into play: in other parts of the world people can have a different humor than mine and also a different connotation of symbols or colors. And this can lead to misunderstandings. See also Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "New wave, largely unprepared Italians"

Not a perfect system By wearing the bracelets or using the virtual interface, therefore, we should be able to understand whether the person in front of us feels at ease or is annoyed and correct the shot. Till now, the system has been tested by one hundred people. The “inventors” believe that by 2023 it could be used by 30 organizations and 100 thousand users and, in 2025, by 150 organizations and 1 million users. «Like any system, at least at the beginning, ours too is not perfect – however Zuccarelli is keen to underline -. And for two reasons: it is very difficult to find the data, because AI needs real conversations between users. Also, as is often the case with algorithms, we don’t know how they actually work, that is, we do not know why they take certain decisions. Therefore great caution is always required, especially in areas such as health that can have a strong impact on people’s lives”. «In general, I am quite optimistic about the potential of technology and a little more skeptical about the use that some people can make of it. In short, we still have a long way to go », she concludes.