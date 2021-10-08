Introduction

No matter what game you play, gambling is intrinsically tied to luck. If your chances are slim, you’re going to lose more often than you’ll win, every time. That said, there are ways you can learn how to be a better gambler. By putting several of our tips into practice, you can improve your gambling performance and hopefully win some cash in the meantime.

It’s much easier to become a better gambler when you’re taking on casino games, not sports betting or other forms of gambling. When you play these games, there are clear strategies and a level of predictability to each round, something you don’t get when you’re betting on the outcomes of other events.

Play Skill-Based Games

First, you should play the right games. Each casino game presents different odds of you winning, along with different house edges. Some games are more luck-based than skill-based, like slots, so you’ll want to avoid them. As we said, luck always applies, but you can improve in games where skill is also a requirement. Card games like poker and blackjack have clear strategies that can turn bad luck into a win, or at least not a loss, allowing you to change your fortune.

As for the house edge, that’s the odds advantage that the establishment has which, on a long enough timeline, guarantees the game is profitable. Games with higher house edges will beat you more often if you play for extended periods. You can find info on house edges online, average figures that can allow you to find more favorable games. The most favorable games are blackjack, baccarat, and craps, but remember you can’t win in the long term. This is different for poker, you can win in the long-term since you’re taking other players’ cash, but it’s harder to master.

Choose Your Battles

Having mentioned poker, choosing your battles is very important when improving your skill as a gambler. With card games that involve hands, remember that not every hand should be played. Pro poker players fold just as much as they play, if not more because they only play hands that they have a reasonable expectation of winning. By doing this, you won’t lose your bankroll in blinds or calls as the game progresses, only for you to fold later.

Build Your Bankroll

As a gambler, the measure of your skill is your bankroll. If your bankroll isn’t growing, then you’re not an effective gambler who’s winning more than they’re losing. That’s why bankroll management is so important if you’re serious about becoming a better gambler.

There are a few very clear things you can do to manage your bankroll:

Set a fixed amount for your bankroll, don’t use your checking or savings accounts. Leave your wallet/bank cards at home if necessary, so you don’t make withdrawals.

Set a risk limit of how much bankroll you’ll stake on a game. For example, a 5% limit means you’ll only bet 5% of your bankroll on a single game.

Similarly, set a loss limit so you’ll stop gambling altogether if you lose a percentage of your bankroll, something like 10% or 25%. If you’re on vacation to a casino, you can split your time there and allocate a bankroll amount to each one.

Keep a spreadsheet or diary that tracks your bankroll, how you’ve made money, and where you’ve lost it.

Treat gambling as a job, as if you were an investor, and don’t indulge in things like alcohol that’ll reduce your ability to think and win when playing casino games.

Master One Game

Throughout your life, you may be able to learn multiple games and get pretty good at them. For now, you should only focus on one. Pick a game that you like that’s also skill-based and allows you to learn it, and then dedicate yourself to playing it.

You can play other games as a palate cleanser but your main game will be the one you’re good at, the one you can play to make some cash. Games like blackjack and poker have clear strategies that make learning easier. Learn them, practice them, and put them into practice on the casino floor.