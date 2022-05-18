Ninja Theory artist Pasquale Scionti has shared his vision for how he envisions Bethesda’s game.

The flame for Starfield is still very much alive despite the bittersweet news of recent weeks. The RPG of Bethesda and Xbox It will have to wait until 2023 after its launch has been delayed, but that does not prevent users or industry professionals from continuing to fantasize about it.

Good proof of this is what we have come to tell you today. turns out Pasquale SciontiNinja Theory artist (another Xbox Game Studios team), couldn’t take it any longer to imagine what Starfield’s gameplay could be like, and left us a spectacular video which you can see below:

The artist is a regular in this type of small projects that he shares in ArtStationand for the RPG Bethesda has used Unreal Engine 5, one of the most popular engines today, owned by Epic Games. In it we see the character that we would control moving through a mars inspired planet.

The artist hopes to improve it in the futureThe one and a half minute long video takes us back to an improved version of the Mass Effect saga, with a strong focus on the importance of lighting. For this, he has made use of Nanite and Lumen, although he hopes to improve the prototype in the near future, perhaps with more variety in the environments.

Does Starfield look anything like this Scionti project? At the moment we only have some concept art of the game and the cinematic trailer that leads the news, but in june can be a good time to see more of the title that will be released in 2023, since the special event of Xbox and Bethesda is celebrated.

More about: Starfield, Gameplay, Bethesda, Xbox, Ninja Theory, RPG and Unreal Engine 5.