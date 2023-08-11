Friday, August 11, 2023
Can you imagine getting into a taxi without a driver? This is the new set up in California

August 11, 2023
Can you imagine getting into a taxi without a driver? This is the new set up in California

USA taxis

The taxi service is one of the most requested in the US.

The taxi service is one of the most requested in the US.

The local authorities refused from the beginning to the permits that the state gave.

The regulators of the US state of California They gave the green light this Thursday for the Waymo and Cruise companies, which offer driverless taxi services, to operate 24 hours a day in San Francisco.

The decision opens the door to the expansion of autonomous vehicle technology, in which giants such as Amazon, Google or Appleaccording to the newspaper The Washington Post.

The decision of the California Public Utilities Commissionwhich is in charge of regulating services such as electricity or transport in the state, occurs despite opposition from local authorities, who have indicated that they will probably ask that the permits be reconsidered.

USA taxis

The job outlook for taxi drivers is encouraging.

The vote lasted for seven hours and was finally decided by two votes in favor to one against.

Waymo, which belongs to Alphabet (the owner of Google), and Cruise are the two largest companies currently testing their autonomous taxis on the streets of San Francisco, where there are dozens of companies operating this type of vehicle.

Despite the interest in technology, many citizens have complained about the problems that these Driverless cars are causing in the city traffic, like traffic jams or small accidents.

EFE

