Vince Gilligan, who is also behind the Better Call Saul spin-off, also talks about how difficult it is to develop a video game.

breaking bad It has established itself as one of the most popular series in recent years, so no one would have been surprised if its creators announced a large video game. And, it seems, there really were plans to develop video games based on the series and even a kind of expansion for GTA, but none of these ideas came to fruition.

Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can’t there be a Breaking Bad add-on?Vince GilliganThis is how he explains it Vince Gilligancreator of Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, on a recent episode of the Inside The Gilliverse podcast (via comic book): “I’m not a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto?” Gilligan comments on the show. “I remember saying to the guys—who are running Apple now…who originally said yes to Breaking Bad—’Who owns Grand Theft Auto? You can’t have a module, there can’t be a Breaking Bad add-on?’ I think it still makes sense!”

Gilligan does not finish specifying if his team really contacted Rockstar, however, he continues his explanation by mentioning other projects to bring Breaking Bad to video games: “There have been several video game attempts,” recalls the creator. “And some of them did make it to market. We tried to make a VR experience with Sony PlayStation VR glasses. We made a mobile game that lasted a little…”.

However, Gilligan realized that video game development requires a lot of “energy, resources and talent”: “Making a video game is very difficultfrom how little I’ve learned throughout this process,” he explains on the podcast. “It literally takes years and years and millions of dollars, especially when you’re trying to break new ground with VR and all that. It never came to fruition. It’s a shame”.

As Gilligan comments on the show, Breaking Bad really did have a foray into the mobile games with Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements. However, this title ended up shutting down in 2020, and after seeing a recreation of Breaking Bad in Unreal Engine 5, fans are more than ever looking forward to seeing a triple-A game in the series.

More about: Breaking Bad and GTA.