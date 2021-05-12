LONDON – How many friends can one person have?

In a 1993 study, Robin dunbar, a British anthropologist, theorized that human beings could not have more than 150 significant relationships, a measure that became known as the Dunbar number.

However, researchers from Stockholm University last week published an article in which they question that number, discovering that people can have many more friends if they try hard.

Professor Robin Dunbar from the University of Oxford.

“We can learn thousands of digits of pi and, if we interact with many people, we will improve our relationships with many people,” says Johan Lind, author of the study and associate professor at Stockholm University.

The work is published in the magazine Biology Letters.

In his original research, Dunbar studied monkeys and apes and determined that the size of the neocortex, the part of the brain responsible for conscious thinking, correlated with the size of the groups in which they lived.

The neocortex of humans is even larger, so he extrapolated that their ideal group size was, on average, 150.

In the new study, Lind said he and his team used updated data sets and statistical methods and found that the size of the neocortex did not limit the number of connections that people could maintain.

Dunbar’s number, he said, “has long been criticized.”

Lind’s team found that could not be established precisely a maximum number of friends.

In an interview, Dunbar, a professor of evolutionary psychology at the Oxford University, defended his research.

The new analysis, he said, “is insane, absolutely insane,” adding that researchers from the Stockholm University performed a statistical analysis defective and they misinterpreted both the nuances of their analyzes and those of the human connections.

“I marvel at your apparent disability to understand relationships, “he said.

Dunbar defines meaningful relationships as those people you know well enough to greet them without feeling uncomfortable if you find them in the waiting room of an airport.

That number usually ranges from 100 and 250, with an average of about 150, he said.

Process

At birth, it starts with one or two.

Friendships reach their peak in the late teens and early twenties.

By age 30, people typically have about 150 connections, and that number is stable until people hit the late 60s and early 70s, when their number of connections, Dunbar said, “starts to rise. plummet“.

“If you live long enough, turns to one or two“.

In his book “How Many Friends Does One Person Need”, Dunbar pointed to historical and modern examples to support his research.

Around 6000 BC, the size of the Neolithic peoples of the Middle East was 120 to 150 people, judging by the number of dwellings.

In 1086, the average size of most English towns recorded in the Domesday Book was 160 people.

In modern armies, combat units contain an average of 130 to 150 people, he said.

In 2007, when the Swedish tax agency was restructuring, an agency strategist proposed that each of the new offices have between 100 and 150 employees, citing Dunbar’s research.

Employees, already unhappy with the restructuring, learned of the plan and complained that they were being compared to monkeys.

Dunbar’s figure ultimately played no role in the agency’s restructuring, according to three officials implicated in the plans.

Although it may be comforting to think that there are an optimal number of people we should surround ourselves with, actually there is no rule let it apply to everyone, said Louise Barrett, a professor of psychology at the University of Lethbridge in Canada.

“Human life is really complicated“, He said.

Barrett, a biological anthropologist who was not involved in the new study and who previously studied with Dunbar, said the analysis seemed robust.

“We have to rethink and adjust our interpretation and hypothesis in light of this new data, “he said.

The relationship debate comes at a time when people are rethinking which friendships they want to re-cultivate after the pandemic reduce social circles and in which companies are designing work spaces after the pandemic.

Dunbar put forward his theory decades ago, in the early days of the internet and long before social media changed the way people communicate.

Changes

“This figure would make sense if we were still dependent on a Rolodex and talking to people, but that it’s not the world we live in“says Angela Lee, a professor at the Columbia Business School.

Networking tools like LinkedIn have made it possible to increase the number of connections we can maintain, and this is important because research shows that people in the Outer edge of our networks are often the ones that end up being the most helpful in advancing one’s career or generating creative ideas, he said.

Dunbar argued that his theory remains viable, even in today’s hyper-connected world, as the quality of connections on social media is often low.

“Are not personalized relationships“, He said.

What will the pandemic mean for rebuilding meaningful connections, whether at work or in our social lives?

It’s probably too early to tell, but Dunbar predicted that the greatest effects on networks will be in networks. old people.

“Their circles of friendship were already diminishing and this will push them further down,” he said.

Dunbar said that while he tries not to analyze himself, he estimated he had about 150 friends.

“It’s pretty apparent to most people, when they sit down to think about it, that this is how their social network is organized,” he said.

Dunbar’s number, he said, isn’t going anywhere.

c.2021 The New York Times Company