Coach builder Zagato had a thing for shapely buttocks. Just look at the Alfa Romeo TZ1, Aston Martin DB4 GT and the Lancia Fulvia Sport, to name just three examples. Later Zagato went through a more angular phase, but now seems to have found an old passion again. Just look at this new Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail.

The name already indicates what makes the car special. Buy one and you get a car with two different rear ends. The additional longtail is supplied separately and can be screwed onto the back of the car. If you ride with the short rear, you can display the long tail in your living room with a special stand. Has anyone ever done this?

An Alpine A110 houses an Alpine A110 under the extrovert carriage, but little is left of it. The windshield now flows into the side windows, so you can recognize the visor of a helmet from above. Of course the car gets the famous double bubbleroof of Zagato. Furthermore, every panel of this car is custom made. The short version measures 4,305 millimeters and the version with the tail 4,802 millimeters, which is 622 millimeters longer than the normal A110.

The inspiration for the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail

If you think that the roots of this Twin Tail lie in motorsport, then you are wrong. The inspiration comes from the Alpine A220. Funnily enough, a not very successful model. The Alpine A220 first participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Four cars were entered, of which only one reached the finish line. After this, the designers started working on the car. The tail was shortened by 30 centimeters.

Photo: © Zagato

A year later, this experimental 'short tail' took part in the 24-hour race, but did not do much better. We say experimental because it looks like the Alpine employees simply put a jigsaw in the tail to shorten it. But you understand how a car with a short and a long rear serve as a source of inspiration. The A220 with chassis number 1731 was later used in some rallies and took some podiums there.

The price of the AGTZ Twin Tail

There's no news yet on the interior or mechanical upgrades, but we predict Zagato won't leave the 1.8-liter turbo engine alone. Nineteen copies are being built, a number of which have already been sold. Prices of the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail start at 650,000 euros without taxes, which is more than eight times as much as the Dutch price of the A110. Is Zagato's casing worth it?