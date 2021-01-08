Snow continues to fall in Madrid as part of the storm Filomena passing through the country, and in this case through the Community of Madrid. In the capital and in the mountains you can see historical pictures of monuments and landscapes covered in white. However, beyond the majesty of the views, the authorities advise caution.

Thus, The Community of Madrid has already established the red alert throughout the region and the orange alert in the mountains as of today, Friday, January 8, due to low temperatures. According to the estimate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), it could reach 20 centimeters in thickness from 6:00 p.m. being able to reach 30 at the foot of the mountains.

Thus, Access to the Sierra de Madrid is prohibited from this Thursday in anticipation of heavy snowfall in the region. Thus, from the Community of Madrid it has been recommended that only essential movements be made and that people do not leave their homes as much as possible.

Closures in the mountains

Since yesterday, the regional government closed the parking lots and access to recreational areas in forest areas in the port of Navacerrada, so that those who went found the ski resort closed and the blinds lowered on the premises. The only thing that was rented were sledges, since the station does not work due to the storm. In fact, The Civil Guard was the one that prevented access to both the Navacerrada and Cotos car parks.

Level 1 of the Winter Inclement Plan prohibits vehicle access to the aforementioned areas, and also the bus service between the town of Navacerrada and its port, as is the case with Cotos. But today it has been increased to level 2, which involves closed roads and an isolated population.

Even the Madrid Cercanías service on line C-9 Cercedilla – Puerto de Navacerrada – Cotos has been suspended, further limiting access to the mountains. Therefore, and given the incidents that are taking place with people who have tried to access the mountains and have been trapped, the indications are clear, do not move except in exceptional cases.