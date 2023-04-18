Of Mark Holly

I am 66 years old and I had surgery for the dissection of the thoracic aorta. Before the surgery, I had no physical problems and I played padel at an amateur level. Can I hope, after rehabilitation and checks, to try again?

He answers Mark Hollyassociate professor of Cardiac Surgery, University of Milan, Monzino Irccs Cardiological Center (GO TO THE FORUM)

There acute type A aortic dissection a severe vascular disease of the first section of the ascending thoracic aorta, in which the inner layer (intima) affected by a lacerationthrough which the blood enters the aortic wall and determines the formation of a false lumen, whose external wall is very weak and the rupture of which results in a fatal aortic hemorrhage. This acute condition usually presents with sudden, excruciating chest pain. Symptoms may initially mimic those of other diseases, possibly causing delays in diagnosis. However, when an aortic dissection is diagnosed early, the chances of survival are greatly increased.

Treatment of acute type A aortic dissection a surgical emergency and must be treated promptly in the operating room by the cardiac surgeon, with prosthetic replacement of the lacerated aortic tract and with the possible surgical management of the aortic valve, of the origin of the coronary arteries and of the aortic arch (from where the vessels for cerebral circulation depart), often involved in the pathological process. This pathology entails high hospital mortality rates in the first 48 hours of symptom onset. Those who survive the surgery, however, have good long-term prospects and increased survival, especially if they recover moderate physical activity. Looking at the literature, about 87% of patients report doing one or more types of physical activity after hospital discharge.

The most common types of activities are: walk (51%), ride a bicycle (29%), do excursions (15%) and gymnastics (14%). After major aortic dissection surgery avoid maximal effort during aerobic activity (running, sprinting) to avoid sudden and acute peaks of arterial hypertension, which may increase transiently the risk of aortic dissection recurrence or rupture in patients with a previous aortic dissection, because a post-dissection aorta is almost invariably dilated and may therefore undergo increased wall stress associated compared to a normal aorta. We recommend aerobic exercise with light to moderate effort (3-5 metabolic equivalents, METs, which refers to the intensity of exercise), for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week, for a total of 150 minutes each day. week.

Padel, like tennis, is a sport capable of bringing many benefits for the body, thanks also to the fact that it is an alternating aerobic-anaerobic sport. It is, for, about a sport that requires moments of sprint alternating with moments of relative rest. Tennis played in doubles equals 5 METs (heavy intensity), while tennis played singles equals 7 to 12 METs (very heavy intensity). Assimilating padel to tennis I advise against playing this sportbecause it involves intense physical activity.