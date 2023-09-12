There is good news for Club Deportivo Guadalajara and everything seems to indicate that the captain and rojiblanco offensive reference, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmáncould be back to activity this weekend on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, when the Guadalajara team visits the Azteca Stadium in one more edition of the National Classic.
The coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic He has been suffering from the absence of one of his best footballers, as the player has had physical discomfort since the match against the Rayados, which is why he was in doubt for the Clásico de Clásicos.
It should be noted that there is still no official report from the red and white team on the footballer’s situation, but the truth is that the journalist Jesus Hernandez maintains that the ‘Pocho‘He will have no problems getting to the game against the Águilas.
Although the midfielder was not in the recent friendly against León, with the aim of continuing his recovery, it is expected that he can arrive in optimal conditions for the most anticipated match of the regular phase of Mexican soccer.
The Sacred Flock will visit the Águilas this Saturday, September 16 at the Azteca Stadium. The match will begin at 9:10 p.m., central Mexico time.
