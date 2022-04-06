At the end of February 2022, the Steam Deck at the hands of its first buyers. This is the new handheld console Valvewhich is practically a pc you can take everywhere to enjoy your library Steam. Not to mention that some use it to emulate your favorite games of yesteryear.

The Steam Deck It has been in the sights of many players since it was announced. However, like many consoles these days, not everyone can get theirs. Although it seems that this will change soon, since Valve announced that they will speed up their shipments. Will you be attentive to get yours?

Valve has already stepped up the pace to give us more Steam Deck

Through your account Twitter, Valve announced that it has finished sending the Steam Deck of the first quarter of the year. They also indicated that they will start with the next wave of shipments and will increase the speed of these for the future. In this way, interested parties will be able to acquire it faster with more effective shipments.

For now Steam Deck can only be obtained directly from Valve, and some resellers. Those interested can enter a list where they will receive mail when the console is available to order. According to the company, these emails will become more frequent in the near future.

Although they didn’t say if they’ll ramp up production, an interview with IGN might give us a clue. Lawrence Yanga designer of Valve, said that they planned that for their second month of sales, their numbers would increase to one hundred thousand Steam Decks produced. With more consoles and faster shipments, there is hope for those who already want to try it.

Let’s hope that these numbers are met and not just an estimate. Surely many already want to have everything it offers Steam Deck in your hands. Now it looks like this might take less time than expected. Will you buy one?

