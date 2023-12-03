Not only plumbers with a voluminous mustache sometimes want to throw a banana peel on the asphalt. Reasoning that it is organic or that it will make other animals happy, you have probably thrown a core or peel of something out of the window of your moving car. But can you get a fine if you throw a banana peel on the roadside?

According to Radar you can certainly get a fine if you throw a banana peel out of your car window. ‘The law makes no distinction between different types of waste. It therefore applies not only to plastic bottles, cigarettes and candy wrappers, but also to fruit waste.’ So you don’t have to enter into a dispute about this.

How much is the fine for throwing away a banana peel?

The reason it is punishable is according to Radar that waste attracts other waste. It may start with a banana peel, but this could be the reason for others to throw in their empty bottles. The fine for throwing away waste on the street is 150 euros. You can also get this fine if you throw your butt out the window.

The big question remains: if you successfully plant a banana tree in the Netherlands that produces fruit and you pick up a ripe banana from the ground, eat it and throw the peel back – will there be an officer who will fine you? And if that tree falls, and no one is around to hear it, does the tree make a sound? Or is that a question for another time?