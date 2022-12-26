Are you able to find out where the woman is between these two men?

They met during the war and their friendship was so strong that they dreamed of having meetings and conversations for several years. And finally, at one of the receptions dedicated to the military, they met again. The moment of meeting was captured in one click. As can be seen, the two friends reached high social positions: one of them became a civil servant and the other a conductor. Between the two, however, there is one woman waiting to be discovered.

It turned out that a soldier he arrived at the reception together with his wife, but where is the woman in the picture? This is a puzzle meant to be solved. Find the woman in the photo. How long did it take you to find the mysterious lady?

If you spent less than a minute, congratulations! You are very careful, but if you failed, don’t worry because we will show you the correct result below so you don’t get discouraged.

The picture may be a bit tricky for many, but if you get a little creative, you’ll notice that it’s easier than it looks. If you flip the photoIndeed, this image completely changes perspective and can make us see figures that were not reflected before. Now that we’ve done that, you can see the woman standing between the two men.

The period in which the action took place dates back to approximately the 18th-19th century. That’s why it was easier and cheaper to immortalize the appointment with a drawing instead of a photograph. These days the test it is depopulating on the web and has become viral, since it has reached so many people.

Have fun together with your family and friends to find out where the mysterious woman is in this one image. How long did it take you to find the mysterious lady? You just have to play together and find out.