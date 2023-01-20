Home page politics

From: John Skiba

Split

A NATO meeting will take place in Ramstein on Friday, at which further arms deliveries for Kyiv in the Ukraine war will be discussed. The news ticker.

weapons shipments : Before the Ramstein meeting, Zelenskyi once again reiterated his demands for heavy weapons.

: Before the Ramstein meeting, Zelenskyi once again reiterated his demands for heavy weapons. Meeting in Ramstein: the Nato meets in Ramstein to discuss the war in Ukraine.

the Nato meets in Ramstein to discuss the war in Ukraine. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Ramstein – Today, Friday, the world is looking at the town of Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate. A meeting of the western allies takes place there. The NATO countries will primarily talk about further arms deliveries for the Ukraine war. It is unclear, however, whether Germany will agree to a battle tank delivery.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized in one of the ARD broadcast interview, the hesitation of the federal government in relation to the delivery of the tanks: “You are grown people. You can talk like that for six months, but people die here – every day.” He then added: “In plain language: Can you deliver leopards or not? Then give them here!“

War in Ukraine: Selenskyj demands arms deliveries before Ramstein conference

“It’s not like we attack if someone is worried,” Zelenskyj continued. “These leopards will not drive through Russia. We are defending ourselves.” At the same time, he underscored his gratitude for the military assistance provided so far in the Ukraine war: “We are grateful. I want everyone to hear this: we are grateful to Germany.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Germany’s new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who will also take part in the Ramstein meeting, was reticent about the much-discussed main battle tank deliveries. Germany will make a “sovereign decision” and at the same time referred to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, which, according to Pistorius, must ultimately clarify this question. Nevertheless, he is certain “that we will get a decision on this in the next few days. But I can’t tell you today what it will look like,” he said in the ARD focus.

Ramstein Conference: Further open questions about German arms deliveries for the Ukraine war

So while Germany remains undecided, both the US and Britain announced further military aid for the Ukraine war. The new foreign minister also left open whether the federal government would allow other countries to deliver Leopard tanks made in Germany as part of the Ramstein conference: “That will become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.” Not necessarily in the case of a delivery “Leopard”-type battle tanks will be shipped. The Bradley tank type also seems to be an option. So there are a few questions before the NATO meeting, which mainly revolve around the German position on arms deliveries. (jsk with dpa/AFP)