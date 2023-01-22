Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘That is not allowed. Everyone who lives in the Netherlands for more than four months is obliged to register in the Municipal Personal Records Database (BRP). And as soon as you are registered in that BRP, it is not allowed to drive in the Netherlands with a foreign license plate. Anyone who does not comply with these rules could avoid some Dutch taxes.’
Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]
