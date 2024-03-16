Because relationships between workers, companies and employers are not always easy, there is a need to have regulations that regulate them. In the specific case of Mexico it is the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Under this understanding, one of the doubts that Mexican formal workers most frequently have has to do with whether they can be fired if they begin a sentimental and romantic relationship with a co-worker.

In this sense, According to what is determined in article 47 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), establishing a relationship with someone at work is not a reason for the company or employer to dismiss the worker..

However, it should be taken into consideration that Many times, maintaining a romantic relationship at work can lead to committing certain acts or actions that are grounds for justified dismissal, or, at the same time, can cause deficiency in the employee's work activities..

Can you be FIRED if you have a PARTNER at WORK? This is what the LFT says/Photo: Freepik

For its part, it should be taken into consideration that, according to article 47 of the Federal Labor Law, the following actions, some of which are quite common, can cause the company to terminate the employment relationship without paying the corresponding compensation:

*False documents such as educational certificates.

*Dishonesty, violence, threats, insults or mistreatment against the employer, his family, clients or management personnel.

*Violence against co-workers.

So if you do not want your employer or the company you work for to fire you without giving you the payment you are entitled to for the time worked, you will have to avoid carrying out any of the aforementioned actions, since labor laws do not They will protect you and be in favor of the first.

It should be emphasized that although the Federal Labor Law (LFT) contains the rights of workers in the Mexican formal sector, it also contemplates the obligations that they have towards companies and employers, that is, it integrates the rights of corporations and the employers, whom labor regulations also protect in the relationship that exists between the three components.