There are many reasons why a motorist could earn a fine on the streets of the country’s capital, such as running a stop, driving without insurance, without license plates or exceeding speed limits.

But also running out of gasoline halfway, in addition to leaving you stranded, is the reason for a financial penalty for the offending driver, for different reasons that we tell you about here.

In accordance with the Official Traffic Regulations of Mexico City, not carrying enough fuel in your car, as well as oil, is part of the breach of the obligations that one must have as a driver.

In addition, the vehicle must circulate with lights, tires and windshield wipers working correctly, for the safety of the motorist and those around them.

Although they may seem like obvious instructions, this type of infraction is recurring by elements of the traffic police against those who fail to comply with this type of signaling.

How much is the fine for running out of gas?

According to him article 40 In its section number 2, the Traffic Regulations of Mexico City, if your car runs out of gasoline or oil, the traffic police will have the power to apply a fine.

Said sanction could be 5, 7 or 10 UMAS (Unit of Measurement and Update)which currently would be equivalent to the payment of 864.35, 1,210.09 and 1,728.7 Mexican pesos.

Likewise, this measure not only applies in the capital of the country, it is also stipulated in the Traffic Regulation of Highway Bridges and Federal Jurisdiction in its article 82, it indicates that if the driver detects faults or lack of gasoline in the vehicle, he must seek to park the auto, if this does not happen, they will be subject to a fine of 10 to 20 times the daily fee, that is, between 1,728 and 3,457 pesos.

In addition, if you leave the car “abandoned” for more than 24 hours, it will be towed to the nearest corral and there, in addition to the fine, you will have to pay the towing and storage.