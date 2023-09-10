Tdo you stick out slippers? And if so: which ones? Flip-flops, slippers, Birkenstocks or velvet slippers? Are your feet in stopper socks or Snoopy stockings?

Germans’ relationship to what they wear on their feet indoors is changing. When visitors come by, you often hear the sentence as they enter: “Should we take off our shoes?” Others throw their shoes into the entrance without being asked and carelessly walk through the apartment in their socks. Wearing shoes in your own four walls is now a fashionable question of faith.

On the one hand, there is the cleanliness group, whose concerns about the condition of the parquet floor and the hygiene in their own house are greater than those about the fashionable appearance of their guests. And on the other side there are the advocates of old-school elegance. They ask: “What are slippers?” In their mind, a successful outfit includes a pair of shoes – sneakers, ballerinas, pumps, moccasins, it doesn’t matter. Dirt and germs on the soles included. What the hell. It’s not for nothing that this scene from “Sex and the City” is one of the great cinematic fashion moments: The heroine Carrie Bradshaw is supposed to take off her Manolo Blahnik shoes when entering a New York apartment and replies in horror: “This is an outfit.”