The North American country has a legal system that allows those fleeing persecution or torture in their countries to request asylum in their territory. To apply for asylum in Canadathe applicant must be physically present in the country. The application can be submitted upon arrival at an airport, at the land border or at an immigration office.

At the time of submission, Detailed information about the case must be provided to the immigration officer, including name, date of birth, country of origin, reason for request and any relevant evidence. If the officer determines that the case is valid, asylum seeker status is granted, allowing the individual to remain in Canada while the application is processed.

During the process, which can take months or even years, the applicant has rights such as working, studying and receiving medical assistance. If the application is approved, refugee status is granted, allowing you to live and work in the country permanently.

Forms of asylum application in Canada and exceptions

For those coming from the United States, there are restrictions under the Safe Third Country Agreementbut some exceptions allow you to request asylum at the land border.

Exceptions include being a U.S. citizen, being stateless, and having lived in the U.S. for a significant amount of time., have a valid Canadian visa, among others. Some tips for asylum seekers in Canada are as follows: