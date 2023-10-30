The United States tourist visa does not authorize working in the country, and if someone offers that possibility they could be trying to carry out fraud, according to immigration lawyer Alma Rosa Nieto. “There are people who may have some type of humanitarian visa, and for some reason, for example if they ran out of money, they can work, but with the tourist visa, as its name indicates, it is only for coming as a tourist. , so it is not recommended to apply for I 765 (employment authorization application), and if someone said yes, ask for a second opinion with a lawyer,” the immigration expert told Telemundo.

Although for many people, the possibility of working in the United States is a dream that they seek to fulfill, whether temporarily or permanently, it is important to keep in mind that you cannot apply for work with a tourist visa in this country. According to Rosas, requesting an employment permit in that situation could only serve to alert the authorities and the consequences could even be deportation.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), “You are not eligible to obtain work authorization if you are under a tourist or visitor visa.” This means that these visas, known as nonimmigrant visas, are intended exclusively for people who wish to visit the United States for a certain period, with the intention of returning to their home countries once the permit expires.

Applying for an employment permit with a tourist visa could be cause for deportation.

What are the work visas in the United States?

Work visas are immigrant or nonimmigrant visas that allow holders to have employment in the United States. Work visas are divided into two main categories: immigrant visas and nonimmigrant visas.

Immigrant visas allow holders to permanently establish themselves in the United States. To get one, The holder must submit an application to USCIS and prove that he or she has a sponsorwhich is a person or company that is committed to providing you with employment and financial support.

Nonimmigrant visas, like tourist visas, allow holders to remain in the United States for a limited period of time and are designed for temporary situations, as tourism or study.

To obtain a work permit in the United States, you must have a valid work visa. Nonimmigrant work visas are divided into several categories, including H-1B, L-1, O-1 and J-1 visas, among other. Each of these categories has specific requirements and restrictions, and generally requires the incumbent’s employer to file a petition with USCIS to demonstrate that there is no American worker available for the position.