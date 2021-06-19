Can Yaman: have fans and audiences already forgotten the DayDreamer Divit? Already love Mr Wrong’s Ozgur madly? Well yes. Followers of the Turkish actor are already crazy about the new character he plays the 32-year-old. And even a hashtag dedicated to the TV series has reached the podium of the twitter trends.

Can Yaman, Diletta Leotta’s boyfriend, with his new soap opera Mr Wrong – Lessons of Love is conquering everyone. Ozgur likes it and his adventures, along with those of Ezgi played by Ozge Gurel, are very popular: the success of DayDreamer- the wings of the dream came immediately poured into the next soap always played by Yaman.

Can Yaman idol of Italian women

Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel, a boom couple: the series Mr Wrong fans and home audiences like it tune in on Canale 5 so as not to miss the episodes of the soap opera which started, on Canale 5, the May 31. Not just the daytime for the TV series from Monday to Friday, but also a appointment in the early evening (for now on Monday) which sees the airing of 3 episodes together.

Can Yaman, listening to growth and even a hashtag

IS “Mr. Wrong”Immediately began to do hoarding of plays, as Il Tempo explains, also winning the prime time of the most important channel of the Mediaset networks. There average of spectators is always on the outside on gods two million every day, and the audience figures record record numbers: among female targets younger, one speaks of one share of 30% Not only. On June 17, the hashtag #mrwrongaction has long been on the podium in the ranking of Twitter trends.

Can Yaman is Ozgur Atasoy, a hardened playboy

Yaman in Mr Wrong interprets Ozgur Atasoy, the rich and beautiful owner of La Gabbia: inveterate playboy that does not believe in love, and running away from stories before they get too serious. On the opposite side, we find the public relations officer, Ezgi Inal, played by Ozge Gurel, his neighbor, to which, Yaman gave some lesson to find true love. The two will end to fall in love. A soap full of twists.