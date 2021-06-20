Can Yaman, would your mother not approve of the relationship with the Sicilian journalist? For this reason that no photo of Diletta appears on Guldem’s social profile? Instead, shots of the son are raging together with the other soap partners? In short, as if Can’s Italian girlfriend didn’t exist? That’s how it seems.

It is rumored that the Can Yaman’s mother does not approve of the relationship with Diletta Leotta, so much that not to take in consideration this their story not even on social networks. The rumors tell that the reason why the mother of the Turkish star does not speak of the “daughter-in-law” is due to too much exposure media coverage of the couple who often led Yaman to freak out.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta: story that makes noise

The uncovered release of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta led to an unstoppable wave of curiosity, at times of morbid, on the couple. At first, but still talked about today, it even seemed that their relationship was just a staged farce to get more publicity. And of attacks, controversy and poisons on social media, the couple he had to suffer several. So that Yaman has sclerato several times against fan / hater coming to unsubscribe come on social, blocking groups and making his private profile.

Yaman and Leotta, defend their love with photos

There couple he had to face up to any kind of gossip and of indiscretion: from a marriage organized quickly and just as quickly jumped, from alleged betrayals, to fictions of all kinds, a unleashed paparazzi to find some “flaw” in their history. But Can and Diletta they always faced everything together, and always with a smile.

Can Yaman, is mom not happy with her daughter-in-law?

Sources close to the Yaman family and various rumors, as he says coming soon, tell that the mother of the protagonist of DayDreamer, and soon of the TV series Sandokan, not either happy of this history of the son’s love with the sports journalist. Precisely for all of this media overexposure to which the two young people are subjected. In short, we talk too much about Yaman, and not always in a positive way, precisely because of the journalist. In addition to this the mother of the 32-year-old lawyer not it would have welcome the transfer of the child to Italy.

Can Yaman, Guldem ignores Leotta on social media?

To testify to this indifference of mother Guldem there would be the “silence “social. In the profiles of women, in fact, not there is trace of Diletta. But you see, instead, photos of Can together with partner how Demet Ozdemir or Ozge Gurel during the filming of the various soaps that made Can famous.