The former Can Yaman agent reveals an unfortunate news: “His adventure in Italy is about to end”. Here is what is happening in the life of the well-known Turkish actor

The former agent of Can Yaman in the last few hours it has brought to light a very important background regarding the actor’s future working. Andrea Di Carlo he would in fact have issued some statements about the fascinating Turkish face that in recent years has conquered the whole of Italy.

Can is in effect one of the most beloved actors of the moment thanks to his immense skill but also to his heart of gold. According to what was reported by his former agent, however, Yaman would be about to leave the peninsula permanently and forever.

Recently the Disney + streaming platform managed to trap an important contract from the well-known Turkish actor who, may return to Turkey soon. The actor seems to all intents and purposes ready to leave Rome in which he seemed to have intended to settle for a long time.

To reveal this unpleasant indiscretion is his former agent Andrea Di Carlo as reported by the portal BlastingNews. A bolt from the blue for the thousands of people who had rejoiced at the transfer of Can to Italy, firmly in the Roman capital.

Can Yaman, the background of the former agent: “His adventure in Italy is over”

The beloved actor had recently moved to Italy to start a new important chapter in both his private and working life. In fact, Can had found a home in Rome and on several occasions had shown himself happy to be able to share photos and videos with his beloved fans of him.

The well-known face of the small screen had always underlined his immense love for Italy but in the last few hours, his former agent has launched a real unexpected indiscretion. Andrea Di Carlo according to what is reported by the site BlastingNewshe would have already finished his adventure in the Italian peninsula.

Yaman in the last few days has his contract formalized with the popular Disney + streaming platform. The latter, however, intends to return the actor to Turkey to shoot a commercial and implement the latest changes in view of the new TV series.

In fact, our beloved actor will be the protagonist of the TV series entitled ‘El Turco ‘ which will also see the participation of Hande Ercel. This would mark his definitive move and abandonment from Italy just as Andrea Di Carlo said.

“The Italian adventure for the artist Can Yaman it is about to end. The boxes come out of the Colosseum house and his collaborators send me text messages telling me that they are free and available. Having said that, I hope that in Turkey on the Disney platform, Can Yaman will find its space and location and despite this it can be happy ” says his former agent.