Over the last few hours, Can Yaman ended up at the center of controversy online due to a video in which the actor is seen snatching the phone from a fan and aggressively throwing it to the ground. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Can Yaman is currently located in Italy to shoot the second season of TV series “Purple like the sea”. Once filming is finished, the famous Turkish actor is used to welcoming large numbers of people fan who lurk outside the studios and the set. However, it seems like something went wrong this time.

Therefore, Francesca Chillemi’s colleague would have torn the telephone from the hands of a fan and then throw it to the ground in violent way. The scene was filmed with a cell phone and needless to say that the video it went viral online in just a few hours.

Can Yaman’s reply

In any case, the reply of the Turkish actor did not take long to arrive through one history published on his Instagram profile:

My fans aren’t like that. That person was very rude from the first moment, she never asked for a photo, let alone said hello. He started by not letting Roberto get on despite having asked him to move, responding in an overbearing and threatening manner several times, with phrases like: “relax, stay calm, it wouldn’t do you any good…” without moving and continuing to annoy us by pointing the flash in our eyes. When she finally allowed him to get into the car, she continued to film me within an inch, as if I were a caged animal or an object.

With these words Can Yaman wanted to give his own explanation regarding theinconvenience happened in Palermo: