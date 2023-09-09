A shopkeeper from Civita Castellana, in Tuscia, reported Can Yaman, accusing the well-known Turkish actor of assaulting her. It all happened in recent days, during the filming of the Canale 5 television series “Viola come il mare 2”. Barbara Nelli, owner of a clothing store in Piazza Matteotti, reported the star for assault.

The trader told Il Messaggero her version of events. Yaman “ran into the shop like a fury and told me to turn off the music”. The volume would have prevented the actors, including former Miss Italy Francesca Chillemi, from concentrating on their lines. “Four of them had to hold him back because he wanted to throw himself at me – continues Nelli – he also kicked one of the people who was trying to hold him down. I was very scared.”

On September 4th, traffic was banned in the small village in the province of Viterbo, Matteotti, and the shops had to close to allow the set to be set up. “My shop is located right where the filming took place – explains Nelli – which is why since Monday I have not been able to welcome customers, nor have I had the opportunity to receive parcels from couriers. I complained about the situation several times to the municipal administration and to production. I also asked for financial compensation for the damage suffered due to the week’s lost income. I made myself available to show the daily takings because I have no intention of taking advantage of them.”

“I entered the shop early, at 7 in the morning. I started cleaning. Once inside I could neither leave nor receive customers. I was practically kidnapped. So I turned on the radio. Shortly after, two people came in to ask me to turn off the device,” she adds. The shopkeeper doesn’t know what’s about to happen: “While I was speaking and politely explaining my reasons, Can Yaman arrived in a fury and verbally attacked me. There were four of them holding him, I was scared.” Francesca Chillemi tried to calm the shopkeeper: “She calmed me down, she was very nice. She kept telling me ‘do it for me’”.

After the attack, the production contacted Nelli to offer her 600 euros. Which were rejected. “They tried to stop the attack with compensation,” claims the lawyer Giuseppe Romano. “But without wanting to speculate on what happened, we must admit that not everything was organized for the best. Leaving traders without refreshment for four days was not correct. Just as it was not correct to offer compensation only after the unfortunate event. Among other things, at the end of the evening my client also discovered that the shop shutter had been damaged, perhaps by a kick”, adds the lawyer. At the moment there is no comment from the production of the drama.

