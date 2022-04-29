Can Yaman leaves Italy worrying all the fans and viewers who have followed him for years. Here is the reason why the well-known actor has decided to leave the peninsula

Can Yaman leaves Italy for a reason that in recent days has sparked conflicting opinions among social networks. The beloved actor for several years now boasts a large number of viewers who follow him in every appearance of him, in every film or fiction.

His sweet, sincere and sunny character combined with immense beauty have made Can one of the most followed actors in the world. Over the next few months, Yaman will take part in several films or in ‘Purple like the sea ‘ and the long-awaited remake of ‘Sandokan ‘.

His enormous success has given him the opportunity to carry out the humanitarian causes to which he is very attached, demonstrating a great love for others. It is precisely this side of him that immediately won the hearts of millions of viewers who follow him step by step.

In the last few days, however, the same Can Yaman has announced that he is leaving Italy for a very important event. The famous actor in his Instagram profile has to leave for a short time the Peninsula where he recently lives.

Can Yaman leaves Italy: this is the real reason

In recent days Can Yaman has thus revealed in his social profile the decision to have to leave Italy to participate in the Monte Carlo Film Festival de la Comédie. In fact, during this particular event, the actor will receive an important prize thanks to his great social commitment.

This is a pivotal moment for Can, which in recent years has managed to win over millions of viewers and fans from all over the world. Thanks to the various interpretations he had in fiction, his great career took off so much as to make him one of the most loved and famous actors of recent years.

Yaman decided to move to Italy to completely change his career, finding support and support from Ferzan Ozpetek. Can is continuing his great dream, finding positive feedback in the many fans who follow him with love and with great affection.