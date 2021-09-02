In view of the next work commitments, Can Yaman enjoying the last few days of relaxation. The Turkish actor spent a night with some friends in a Belgrade club. On his return to Italy, the red carpet in Venice was waiting for him, but without Diletta Leotta. In fact, it seems that the most talked-about love story ever has finally come to an end.

Can Yaman, good night in Belgrade: where is Diletta Leotta? - Curler 6

Before his definitive return to Rome Can Yaman spent the last summer days in the company of some friends. The Turkish actor was paparazzi with some friends in a club Belgrade. After being invited to the store of the brand of which he is testimonial, the actor spent the evening in an exclusive club in the city.

Unfortunately for Can, however, the fun didn’t last long. In fact, the actor had to return to Rome to then arrive on the red carpet of Venice where he was part of an award ceremony. Meanwhile Can Yaman is preparing to shoot a new film. It is about Purple like the sea, the film that will see him star alongside Francesca Chillemi.

Can Yaman, good night in Belgrade: where is Diletta Leotta? - Curler 7

Can Yaman, is it officially over with Diletta Leotta?

Without a doubt Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta represented one of them couples most talked about in recent months. After the rumors of an alleged marriage, it seems that the love story between the two is definitively come to an end.

Can Yaman, good night in Belgrade: where is Diletta Leotta? - Curler 8

The absence of the actor al party that the well-known face of DAZN organized for his 30th birthday greatly fueled the gossip. According to the shots shared by the gossip newspapers, it seemed that things between the two were going for the best.

Can Yaman, good night in Belgrade: where is Diletta Leotta? - Curler 9

He continues it distance between Can and Diletta suggests that the relationship is not going well. It is not excluded, therefore, that soon the news of the definitive break between the actor and the sports journalist will arrive.