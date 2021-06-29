News continues to circulate about one of the couples who, despite the very recent birth, is generating a lot of interest. They are Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman, who are now together in Turkey, the actor’s hometown.

The actor Can Yaman and the TV host Diletta Leotta I am now on vacation together in Turkey. After the suspicions of their alleged trip together in the actor’s hometown, the “official confirmations” arrived, precisely from some photos posted by those directly involved.

They do not therefore want to keep their love progress private, quite the contrary. The mother of Can Yaman is called Gulden and at first it was rumored that she was not quite so happy with the woman next to her son.

Instead, all denied by a photo published by the lady Gulden on his profile Instagram, where he smiles in the company of Can and Diletta. As a description, the mom of Can Yaman wrote: “My son and my daughter”.

Read also: Can Yaman in jewelry: a gift for Diletta Leotta?

The alleged intentions to present Beloved to the family in Turkey they were therefore true and have been confirmed. The two are enjoying a nice tour around the Turkey, from how you can follow on social profiles so much of Beloved much of Can.

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman: marriage in sight?

Though Diletta Leotta is Can Yaman they actually know each other recently, they seem to be doing things seriously. Yet, the usual gossips continue that, from the beginning of their acquaintance, claim that the two are only eager to obtain media notoriety and be protagonists of gossip.

However, for what the two are experiencing together, they just seem to be rumors of those who want to think badly at all costs. Indeed, it would seem that Can and Diletta have received the approval and “blessing” of the parents of Can Yaman for a possible union.

Nothing official has yet been said about the wedding, but it could really be in the thoughts of the two, given the intensity of the dating and the trip to Turkey, focused on official introductions with family members of Can.

Then, also on Celebrity Hunted 2 (spoil alert) Diletta Leotta defines his handsome Can Yaman just like a real prince charming. And he … comes to get her, to help her escape … with a limo and a bouquet of flowers.

It may interest you: Can Yaman: details of the story with the Leotta revealed