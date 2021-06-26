Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta finally together in Turkey? Did the Turkish star introduce his girlfriend to mother Guldem and the latter even calls the sports presenter “daughter”? In short, from ignoring her to calling her, after three hours, daughter doesn’t it all seem a bit exaggerated and forced? Then, why do two never have pictures of kisses, only constructed poses? There are so many details that many users have noticed.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta continue to do not convince. The vacation at the home of the Turkish actor to introduce his girlfriend to the family has left anyway many questions. From the hasty declaration exaggerated of affection of the mom of the protagonist of DayDreamer at photo not received of kisses between them, to the advertising, on the contrary, ben visible in their shots. Users are unleashed.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, super luxury holidays

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman: finally in Turkey, finally there presentation of the girlfriend to mother Guldem. A summer that the two “lovebirds ” they are enjoying: not only Relax, but boat trips, in limousine, banquets, visits to the sights and symbols of Istanbul. And we talk, again, wedding: like last year, the rumors about their marriage are punctual.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, mother Guldem exaggerated?

From many sides, until a few hours ago, there was talk of the fact that the mom of Can had ignored on social the girlfriend of the son: as if she didn’t exist. The unique photos published by Guldem had been, those relating to the successes of his son and the shots along with his own partner in DayDreamer and Mr Wrong, From here i gossip on the fact that the “Mother-in-law” not looked favorably on the union of Can with the hostess of Dazn. This until a few hours ago. Because Guldem must have had some sort of thunderbolt at the sight of Diletta, and he has written on social media: “My daughter and my son ”.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, something is not right

And if there are many fans of the couple who are al seventh heaven for this presentation and for seeing them happy together, still others are skeptics is they don’t believe in this union. And they mention several details they would do waver the love story starting with the kisses, which are not on the photos: the two they never kiss: they look beautiful and very happy, with unsheathed smiles, they show themselves so everywhere, so perfect. But not there are shots where you see it passion, where the two kiss. I’m just “shy” and reserved? Also there caption by Guldem provided some perplexity: was judged too hasty, too exaggerated, seen that the woman has ignored the girl until a few hours before.

In short, for some there history of the two beautiful boyfriends continues to be a mount. And then the question of advertising. As Il Tempo explains, in their photos, in their stalls, in their cars, and so on, there always appears Wax beers. In short, but they are certainly not the first, there advertising is not lacking.