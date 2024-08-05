There is growing awareness in Latin America of the severe crisis of democracy in this region. This is pointed out by specialized surveys, political analysts and even economists who try to understand why, despite the progress, unjust societies prevail in this part of the world where privileged sectors have concentrated the benefits of economic growth.

According to the criteria of

As happens every time we look at Colombia, we find that these diagnoses apply perfectly to our country, with the aggravating factor of an internal conflict that is becoming fragmented and whose solution is becoming increasingly complex.

The relationship between democracy and politics is undeniableAs stated in a document from the Inter-American Institute of Human Rights, “democracy is a way of doing politics, of making collective decisions or decisions applicable to an entire society.” In other words, it is a way of governing. Therefore, if democracy is not working, it is clear that there are very serious problems in the exercise of politics and power.

To begin with, Odebrecht is perhaps the greatest example of corruption in politics in Latin Americawhich involved at least seven presidents, to which must be added the daily discovery of the perverse use of public resources in many countries including Colombia.

It is evident that the time has come Seriously question the way politics and power are exercised in this part of the world, under the domination of men. that impose clear glass ceilings on women. Today, we are beginning to see that this story may change radically. The arrival of women to the highest levels of political power through means other than traditional ones It could be the beginning of a new way of exercising politics. Women with greater autonomy who do not have to change their essence, but on the contrary, the power they have built is based precisely on being a woman.

Kamala: the close ‘vice’

The region has many positive examples, however, what is happening in the United States cannot be ignored due to its great influence in Latin America. Kamala Harriswho understood very well the difficult role of being vice president, did not compete with the president as others have done, wanting to have their own presence at the wrong time, but rather prepared to replace him. Her future is not defined, but it is evident that she is very quickly competing in a positive way despite having time and other factors against her. When observing her actions, it is that warmth, that closeness to the electoratewhat sets her apart from Trump and what could lead her to the most important political position in the world.

She is known for having been loyal to her party and to the president, but for having defended more progressive positions such as expanding health coverage, defending the right to abortion, reducing taxes for the middle class, lowering drug prices and affordable housing. This shows that she is close to those middle and lower class sectors that have lost so much in recent years in the United States.

Looking back at our region, we can see two very different cases, but they can be interpreted as new paths that women are opening up in the exercise of politics. The possibility of a new way of governing arises, far from arrogance, from the misappropriation of public resources, from understanding political power as a personal achievement far removed from the reality experienced by the population.

Claudia ‘the daring one’

Claudia Sheinbaum, President-elect of Mexicoa brilliant woman, with a great academic background and a successful career in the public sector, has undoubtedly had the clear support of the current president López Obrador, who valued her, gave her the opportunity to prepare and supported her in her election. However, given the above, it cannot be underestimated that from a very young age she showed leadership, independence and, as she says, “I have always been very bold.”

Claudia Sheinbaum showed leadership and independence from a very young age. Photo:EFE Share

Those who know her say that her convictions have not changed, but rather the place from which she exercises them. But what should be highlighted most is that it is recognized that her motivation has always been the people. Could it be that the people have always been the motivation of our politicians?

Maria Corina, strategist

Without a doubt, the Latin American woman of today is Maria Corina Machado. Let’s start her story with an anecdote: when she was 44 years old and a member of parliament, she challenged Hugo Chávez, who responded: “You are out of the ranking to argue with me, eagles do not hunt flies.” A clear case of microaggression against women, a situation that persists today in many areas.

What happens

In Venezuela, under the leadership of Maria Corina, it goes beyond the weakening and loss of legitimacy of the regime that wants to perpetuate itself. It is a rethinking of the way of doing politics, and a call to those parties that have lost credibility.

She has come a long way, where she, according to those who accompany her in this historic process, has also changed, increasingly moving away from the traditional way of doing politicsfrom representing an elite circle to reaching the hearts of those older Venezuelan women separated from their families, of those young people who can only go to school occasionally, of those sectors that today represent 70% of the poor in their country.

She is a political strategist, and this is the only way she can show 70% of the voting records, which are being hidden by the National Electoral Council dominated by Nicolás Maduro. She is a brave woman who refuses to leave her country even when she is clearly threatened by the regime.

Maria Corina Machado at the August 3 demonstration in Venezuela. Photo:Courtesy Share

She is generous because she supports those who were able to register as candidates, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiaa good man, with a clean record; both have Nicolás Maduro in the world’s sights. a different policy And that warmth that characterizes many women is what she radiates and what has made her the person who can change the way politics is done in Latin America.

His priority is not to concentrate power, because he has already won it in a long career of fighting for the rights of his people. Neither money, nor contracts, nor positions for friends, as have been the priorities of many Latin American politicians for a long time.

This is not a personal perception. Venezuelan political scientist Paola Bautista, in a recent interview in the Spanish newspaper El País, notes that María Corina has managed to build a unity that transcends political formations and has broad popular support. And he makes a very pertinent statement: “Previously, in electoral processes, the centre of unity was the parties, that unity has been eroded when the political formations entered into a crisis of representation. Unity transcends; that is, the political parties are included, but the great mobiliser and articulator is the parties themselves.”

Rethinking politics

What is happening in Venezuela under the direction of Maria Corina It goes beyond the weakening and loss of legitimacy of a regime that wants to perpetuate itself. It is a rethinking of the way of doing politics, and a call to those obsolete, misogynistic parties that have lost credibility and that largely explain the crisis of democracy in Latin America.

In Colombia, there are already women who understand that the time has come to accelerate this change.

Despite having different political views, these three women, Kamala, Claudia and Maria Corinahave particular characteristics that differentiate them from others who have already occupied the presidency of their countries. So the question arises: can women change politics? Regardless of the immediate success or not of this crusade of Maria Corina in Venezuela, the message is clear for the new generations of women to enter politics. The way has been opened for them to be women, with all that that means, especially the ability to get close to people’s daily lives and to introduce that reality into the social content of macroeconomic, productive, environmental, justice, peace policies and everything that must be handled in high positions of political power.

Let’s be optimistic, this will put an end to this subordination to male agendas and the challenge of breaking those views that have allowed the corruption of politics will arise. It is a window of opportunity that opens and that can reposition what should be the noblest of all professions, the policyso that it once again becomes the stage where the normal contradictions that exist in every society are peacefully resolved.

In Colombia, there are already women who understand that the time has come to accelerate this changeTake advantage of this opportunity, do not give up at the first failure, persevere, this battered Colombian and Latin American society will not only recognize you, but will reward you. That is a real change.

CECILIA LOPEZ MONTANO

For the time

[email protected]