Can wine brought by guests be stored for later use?

Most recently, there was talk in the column that a compound called acrylamide can be formed when starchy foods are cooked at high frying temperatures. According to the European Food Safety Authority, acrylamide may increase the risk of cancer for consumers.

Day writes, “Is there enough starch in the seeds to become harmful? Or are modern grain eaters healthy, eaten a lot? ”

Acrylamide has been found in seeds and crispbread, but there is no need to stop eating crispbread. Food business operators have guidelines to follow to reduce levels and are monitored by the authorities. If the diet is considered varied, there is no need to worry.

I’ve noticed remember the corona during dreams almost every night. I discussed this with my friends and they have found the same. Some nights you remember even more dreams. Am I now richer in my inner world when life itself is calmer than usual or is this why?

– Laura Riuttanen

You are not alone: ​​a new term has been invented in the world: “quarandreams”.

On a general level: remembering dreams is quite individual. It also depends a lot on your sleep patterns: the dreams that are remembered are usually from the last third of the night, where a lot of REM sleep takes place. The longer a person sleeps, the more likely he or she will remember his or her dreams. On the other hand, many insomnia know that bad sleep does not eliminate dreams, on the contrary. Although short dreams reduce the chance of remembering, a person who is constantly awake may in turn remember a lot of dreams because he wakes up during several REM episodes.

During the corona period, many have slept differently than before: in different rhythms, for longer, at different times. It affects the memory of dreams.

As for the content of the dreams, the pandemic can be seen in it as well. Stress and strong emotions tend to make dreams more vivid, and we now have enough stress and emotions.

During sleep, we process the things that bother us awake. They don’t go to dreams as they are, literally. A friend of mine has had quite expressive dreams about zombies. Another complains that night after night he is late for a flight to some distant country. Deidre Leigh Barrett, a professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School, has researched the corona in an online survey. Many have had disgusting bugs. On the other hand, people also dream of things they long for “normal”.

The good news, though, is that lively dreams tell you that the headgear handles things to make it easier to live with them!

From time to time, we invite our friends to our home to eat. Very often a gift is a bottle of wine, which is the most comfortable to bring. Since other gifts are often brought up and used immediately (flowers, for example), I wonder if it would be polite to do the same for wine? Sometimes it feels a little awkward and even rude to push – and as if to forget – a souvenir wine in the cupboard, although it is the case that perhaps we ourselves have chosen a wine that goes well with the food we offer. Is it polite enough to just thank you beautifully for the wine and leave it to wait for future use?

– The hostess of the dinners

This is a problem that many of us find easy to identify with. I admit that I myself experienced small vibrations of anxiety about this in ancient times.

Today, I think like this: If you have not been specifically asked to bring wine for dinner, it would be good for the guest to make it clear that a bottle of wine is meant to be a gift and enjoyable when this suits the recipients. In general, it should be assumed that the dinner keeper has selected his wine in advance based on the food.

If the guest does not express this clearly, ask him or her if he or she had thought wine would be offered during the evening. If the thing is the same for him, the decision is yours and you can judge whether it would fit somewhere between dinner or to be enjoyed later.

The most important thing, of course, is that guests feel comfortable. If a guest wants to open a bottle of wine specifically with food, it is worth doing so, even if the guest has then behaved a little inappropriately.

On the other hand, you can also make wine tasting a small program number and even compare two different wines.

Really good holidays for everyone!