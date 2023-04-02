The whatsapp app It is constantly being updated, as the team behind the instant messaging application knows that the market is increasingly competitive. However, not all the changes are well received by its millions of users.

As we mentioned earlier, in recent times WhatsApp has been characterized by frequently renewing itself, since it knows that only in this way can it retain and add the largest number of Internet users.

However, not all the features, tools and, in general, new changes in the real-time messaging platform are well received by the people who use it.

Thus, recently the team of Goal whatsapp manager implemented a series of regulations to avoid scam messages, as well as other messages that users do not want.

In this sense, the company, on its official website, makes it clear that accounts that generate spam may be suspendedso if you are one of the people who usually send mass messages, for example, good morning with an image of Tweety or another character (so common in social networks and apps), you may be left without an account for a while.

Sending chain messages generates “spam”, a concept that appeared precisely with the advent of instant messaging platforms. In this sense, it can be defined as those unsolicited messages and, therefore, unwanted.

With the small definition above you can realize that send good morning messages to your contacts with images of roses or other cartoonsit can be classified as spam, something WhatsApp is against.

And while most people have all the good intentions, one of the biggest risks with these types of messages is that they may turn out to be part of a scam, which would lead to the exposure of data and personal information of the users of the app.

”We suspend accounts if we believe their activity violates our Terms of Service; for example, if it involves instances of spam or fraud, or if it puts the security of WhatsApp users at risk,” says the website of the Meta platform.

It should be noted that you will be able to realize that your account in the most used instant messaging app in the world if when you enter the platform the legend “This account does not have permission to use WhatsApp”.