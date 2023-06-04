“This type of unconstitutionality expresses the content, substantive, incompatibility between the law or normative act and the Constitution. There is no possibility that the norm will continue to exist”.

The rule was adopted by Funai on February 1, days after the Ministry of Health declared a State of Emergency in the Yanomami region.

The mass arrival of illegal miners in recent years has caused hunger and disease among the indigenous people.

In addition to the murders committed by the invaders, the ethnic group found itself without food, as game animals died or fled with the arrival of mining, and exposed to diseases such as malaria and pneumonia, among others.

In January, the federal government set up field hospitals in Roraima and began helping the Yanomami. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) instituted the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory, to discuss the measures to be adopted.