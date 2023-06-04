Ordinance by Funai and Sesai prohibits religious activity by non-indigenous people in the region; rapporteurship is with minister Dias Toffoli
Podemos filed an ADI (Direct Action for Constitutionality) in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) against a rule established by Funai (National Indigenous Foundation) against religious activity carried out by non-indigenous people in Yanomami lands. The action is under the rapporteurship of Minister Dias Toffoli.
The ordinance says it is “the exercise of any religious activities with indigenous peoples is prohibited, as well as the use of clothes with religious images or expressions”. In the petition, Podemos claims that the rule disrespects religious freedom. Here’s the full (23 KB).
“Freedom of manifestation and religious freedom are consequences of the evolution of political institutions, which walk, as it should be, in tandem with the improvement of legislation in democratic countries, especially regarding the issues that must be based on the Federal Constitution, beacon and north of the entire organization of a State, and is confirmed by the Brazilian Supreme Court”says part of the request.
“This type of unconstitutionality expresses the content, substantive, incompatibility between the law or normative act and the Constitution. There is no possibility that the norm will continue to exist”.
The rule was adopted by Funai on February 1, days after the Ministry of Health declared a State of Emergency in the Yanomami region.
The mass arrival of illegal miners in recent years has caused hunger and disease among the indigenous people.
In addition to the murders committed by the invaders, the ethnic group found itself without food, as game animals died or fled with the arrival of mining, and exposed to diseases such as malaria and pneumonia, among others.
In January, the federal government set up field hospitals in Roraima and began helping the Yanomami. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) instituted the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Assistance for Populations in Yanomami Territory, to discuss the measures to be adopted.
