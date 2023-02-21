Of Christine Brown

Saliva plays an important role in the perception of taste and changes according to the foods that are consumed. Fully understanding the interactions between saliva, food and the mouth could lead to healthier food design

What is saliva used for? It protects the teeth and disinfects the mouth by contrasting viruses and bacteria; keeps the mouth lubricated, making it easier to swallow food; it has a function in chewing and digesting foods, and it plays a role in how food moves in our mouth and how it stimulates our senses. Saliva, made up of 99% water, would therefore have a deep

influence on flavours

and the pleasure we experience from eating or drinking certain foods. Emerging evidence suggests that saliva-food interactions may even determine what foods we like to eat.

The composition of saliva There saliva is low in saltand it is this that allows you to savor the sapidity of a potato chip. It’s not very acidic and this enhances the taste of a lemon drink. Saliva proteins lubricate each bite of food and its enzymes kick start the digestion process. Through the saliva it is possible to detect the chemical information of food which they then interact with taste buds. When people eat, they don’t taste the food itself, but a mixture of food and saliva. Saliva can influence aromaswho are responsible for the vast majority of ours flavor perception. While we chew some food flavor molecules dissolve in saliva, others diffuse into the nasal cavity to be perceived by a myriad of nasal receptors. Consequently, with a different composition of saliva or with abundant salivation, it is possible to have very different flavor experiences of the same food or drink. See also Lupus monoclonal antibody protects kidneys from disease complications

The protective role of saliva Saliva also plays a protective role. Let’s think, for example, of that feeling of dryness in the mouth that you feel after drinking red wine or tea or after eating unripe fruit or chocolate: it is nothing but a warning which should push us to stop consuming a certain food. It’s not actually wine or unripe fruit that dries out the mouth but the polyphenols contained in these foods that can precipitate saliva proteins so that they no longer lubricate the mouth effectively.

«Polyphenols are antioxidant compounds found in the plant world and play a protective function” explains Erminio Monteleone, professor of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Technologies at the University of Florence. «However, if they are taken in abundance – he adds – they have an anti-nutritional role: for example, they bind to proteins and prevent complete digestion. In very large quantities they could also developand inflammation. It is precisely saliva that responds to the negative aspects of polyphenols, trapping them. Initially, in fact, the saliva captures these polyphenols preventing their anti-lubricating action, and this is why the feeling of roughness and we continue to eat. At a certain point, however, saliva can no longer trap the polyphenols, we lose our lubricating capacity and we feel the annoying sensation of astringency which thus becomes an alarm signal. The mechanism therefore has a protective function because it warns us of the possible negative effect of phenols making us perceive the unpleasant sensation of astringency so that we stop eating that potentially dangerous food, if taken in large quantities. Consequently, people with high amounts of salivary proteins highly reactive with polyphenols perceive less the sensation of dryness and develop a greater preference for foods rich in polyphenols than less protected subjects”. See also Modern vaccine, South African researchers create a copy

Food-saliva interaction Fully understanding these interactions between saliva, food and the mouth – and how information is transferred to the brain – could lead to the healthier food designhe ventures Anwesha Sarkara food scientist at the University of Leeds in the UK interviewed by Knowablemagazine. «We can imagine creating a food that has a quantity of sugar on the outside that dissolves in saliva and gives a sense of sweetness with a lower caloric concentration inside. In this way perhaps the concentration of fat could be reduced ». However, understanding food-saliva interactions so as to be able to create foods with a pleasant taste by modifying the profile of saliva or with a saliva transplant “is a challenge bordering on science fiction,” admits Monteleone. Saliva varies in the same person depending on what is constantly consumed or on the single food eaten at a certain time. The saliva however vair enormously from person to person and these diversities are not yet well understood.

Saliva transplant to appreciate bitterness But it will never be possible to do appreciate the bitterness of broccoli to children who usually don’t like the tastes of certain foods, even though they are healthy?

About that Ann-Marie Torregrossaa behavioral neuroscientist at the University at Buffalo had an interesting mouse experiment. Some rats were fed it alone quinine, a substance capable of producing bitterness, thus accustoming them to that taste. Their saliva was then “transplanted” in guinea pigs that had never been exposed to the bitter, which they have now become more tolerant of that taste despite having never come into contact with it. The control group, i.e. mice that had never been exposed to bitter foods and had not undergone saliva transplantation, continued to reject the bitter food instead. Which proteins are involved in this mechanism is actually not yet clear. «This experiment demonstrates once again that saliva changes according to the foods that are used» underlines Monteleone who, however, underlines the limitation of many speculations motivated by this kind of experiment, namely the fact that the psychological aspect of people is never taken into consideration. “There may be individuals who are not concerned with bitterness or astringency which, on the contrary, could even be of interest, and this more for the psychological characteristics of the subject than for his physiology,” she says. See also Covid today Lombardy, 690 infections and 6 deaths. In Milan city 166 cases

Exposure to a taste makes it appreciate However, with exposure to food, one learns to appreciate its tastes without necessarily having to think about daring saliva transplant techniques. «When we grow up we all eat broccoli» concludes Monteleone. «The barrier against broccoli in children is certainly not represented by the composition of the saliva, but by the refusal to accept new foods and therefore to the lack of exposure to sensations such as bitterness which need repeated exposure to be accepted».