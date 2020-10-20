Question: I am 72 years old and suffering from coronary heart disease and prostate gland enlargement. I am taking medication for both. I am taking Alfuzocin for my prostate gland problem. After my marriage, for about two years I used to ejaculate within two to three minutes. To lengthen the orgasm period, I did the Kegel exercise and was able to increase the duration of my orgasm from 45 minutes to 60 minutes. But after taking alfozosin, I am not able to ejaculate even after 60 minutes. What should I do to get an ejaculation? After watching porn my erection gets stronger and I am able to masturbate within 3 to 4 minutes and ejaculate. Can excessive viewing porn cause ED ie erectile dysfunction?

answer: Sir, at your age, I will not worry too much about anything. It’s great that you still have such virginity. Often, medications given to treat the prostate are known to cause erectile dysfunction and problems with ejaculation. However, it can also be treated and sexual activity can be restored in many ways. Talk to your urologist.

Also read: – I had an operation of my wife’s cheek bladder, how long should I wait for sex?



note: If you are also suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]