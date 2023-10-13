His agent recently told RAC1: “Everything is prepared for Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona in January 2024. Everything is agreed with the clubs and with the player. Nobody has told me otherwise, so Roque will be in Barcelona’s sports project in January 2024. “

Xavi has insisted on the need to reinforce his team’s attack, since Robert Lewandowski is the only forward fit and cannot be expected to play every game, as his latest injury shows. It seems that there is an agreement with all parties to try to accelerate Roque’s arrival.

He cost Barcelona €30 million, but could not be registered due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations imposed on the club by La Liga. For now, he has stayed in Brazil.

However, it is not simple at all. Although Barcelona wants to sign him, if there are more injuries to midfielders or defenders, those problems will have to be solved first. Furthermore, the club wants to resolve Gavi’s contractual situation, which has only been registered thanks to skillful accounting.

However, Barcelona have spoken to La Liga and have calculated that they need to save between £11m and £12m in wages to sign up Roque. That is assuming that the 35 million pending from Libero are received. They are investors in Bridgeburg Invest, the holding company of Barça Vision.

Selling a player is obviously the quickest way to acquire that money, but there is no clear candidate who will reach that figure at the time of his departure.

On the other hand, Roque is currently suffering from an ankle injury and the first information suggested that he would be out for three months, but his agent assures that he is recovering ahead of schedule: “Roque is recovering very well and will be ready in four weeks. He is a young and strong boy and we thank God that everything has gone very well”.