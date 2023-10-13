FC Barcelona has had a promising start to the season in La Liga and the Champions League, occupying first place in its group in Europe with six points and third in the top category of Spanish football.
The drawback has been the significant injuries suffered by key players during the first months of the campaign. Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski face a long road to recovery, which has undermined the form of Xavi’s team. Proof of this was the 2-2 draw against Granada before the international break.
The club and its fans are already thinking about reinforcements for the January transfer window. Young Brazilian Vitor Roque was signed at the beginning of the year and it is expected that he can add depth to the squad with his arrival in Catalonia at the beginning of 2024.
When did Barcelona sign Vitor Roque?
Roque was a Barcelona signing from the 2023 summer transfer window, but finances stood in the way of him joining the team immediately.
He cost Barcelona €30 million, but could not be registered due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations imposed on the club by La Liga. For now, he has stayed in Brazil.
Xavi has insisted on the need to reinforce his team’s attack, since Robert Lewandowski is the only forward fit and cannot be expected to play every game, as his latest injury shows. It seems that there is an agreement with all parties to try to accelerate Roque’s arrival.
His agent recently told RAC1: “Everything is prepared for Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona in January 2024. Everything is agreed with the clubs and with the player. Nobody has told me otherwise, so Roque will be in Barcelona’s sports project in January 2024. “
How can Barcelona secure Vitor Roque in January?
Basically, Barcelona need to free up some financial space in their FFP restrictions to register Roque in January. If they don’t, you’ll have to wait again until summer. Barcelona are working with specific limitations at the moment after financial losses in recent years.
However, it is not simple at all. Although Barcelona wants to sign him, if there are more injuries to midfielders or defenders, those problems will have to be solved first. Furthermore, the club wants to resolve Gavi’s contractual situation, which has only been registered thanks to skillful accounting.
However, Barcelona have spoken to La Liga and have calculated that they need to save between £11m and £12m in wages to sign up Roque. That is assuming that the 35 million pending from Libero are received. They are investors in Bridgeburg Invest, the holding company of Barça Vision.
Selling a player is obviously the quickest way to acquire that money, but there is no clear candidate who will reach that figure at the time of his departure.
On the other hand, Roque is currently suffering from an ankle injury and the first information suggested that he would be out for three months, but his agent assures that he is recovering ahead of schedule: “Roque is recovering very well and will be ready in four weeks. He is a young and strong boy and we thank God that everything has gone very well”.
The 18-year-old has a wealth of experience for his age, having made almost 100 appearances for Brazil’s senior national team. Furthermore, he has scored goals very regularly.
|
Club
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Atlético Paranaense
|
78
|
27
|
eleven
|
Cruzeiro
|
16
|
6
|
1
|
Cruzeiro Sub-20
|
5
|
1
|
1
#Vitor #Roque #registered #Barcelona #player #January