That is the question that concerns us all. Can Max Verstappen become world champion this weekend? And if so: how?

There have not been many Formula 1 seasons in which a driver has been as dominant as 2023. Never before has a driver won 10 races in a row (this year he did). It is such a rare season that is only reserved for the greatest of the sport. Are we looking with orange glasses? Sure. But turn that off and the facts remain: Verstappen leads the championship by a huge margin.

Since we just had the last race in Europe (the Italian GP), we can take stock for the Singapore GP. Last year that was the first race that Max Verstappen could mathematically become world champion.

Can Verstappen become world champion this weekend?

It may be unnecessary to say, but you are only world champion if you have more points ahead of number 2 than there are still points to be won. So it is a theoretical matter, because if Verstappen now starts drinking beer, Pérez will just have to win all the races.

And there is still much to be gained. Max Verstappen currently has 364 points, while Checo has 219 points. There are currently 8 races still planned. There are also three sprint races on the calendar. In addition, one point is awarded for each fastest lap in the main race.

8 races (8×25 points =) 200

8 fastest laps (8×1 point=) 8

3 sprint races (3×8 points=) 24

Total: 232 points

Title chances Pérez

This means that – in theory – Sergio Pérez can still keep his title chances alive after this weekend. If Verstappen wins and sets the fastest lap, while Sergio does not finish, Max will have 390 points and Pérez will have 219 points. That is a difference of 171 points, while it should be 206 points. So you don’t have to chill the champagne yet.

There is therefore a chance that Verstappen will become champion in Japan, just like last year. In Japan, Verstappen can take a lead of 197 points over Perez (although Pérez does not have to finish in the points).

Don’t forget that Pérez is also a Red Bull RB19 paliza has and can therefore win (if paliza is indeed the Spanish for ‘butt’). So our estimate (just like those of the experts): it’s all going to happen in Qatar. Quite the cradle of motorsport.

Champion during sprint race?

But now comes the sour thing that we are really, really afraid of. Will Max Verstappen become the first champion after a sprint race? That chance is there. As mentioned, there are three more sprint races: in Qatar, the United States and Brazil. Max will be Max and want to become champion when the opportunity presents itself, but isn’t it a bit sad to win the World Cup on Saturday afternoon? You can’t party, because the next day you still have to drive 300 km at your level.

Below is an overview of the points:

GP Scenario lead Max after race points still to be achieved for Sergio or other No. 2 Max Champion? GP Singapore 171 206 Nope Japan 197 180 Could be Qatar (sprint) 205 172 Could be Qatar (main race) 231 146 There’s a good chance it is United States (sprint) 239 138 Yes, just yes United States (main race) 264 112 Absolute

In short, can Verstappen become world champion? No, not yet this weekend, but very soon. We just have to create some tension ourselves, but Verstappen can throw another party soon. He has been awarded it, he works hard for it.

