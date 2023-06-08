For the second time in less than a year, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan visits Venezuelainvestigated by this instance for the commission of crimes against humanity.

But Caracas is an ally of Moscow whose government issued an arrest warrant for Khan after the ICC did the same for Vladimir Putin. However, Despite the friendship of both States, it is unlikely that Venezuela will execute the arrest.

This happens because the prosecutor is an official of an international organization and therefore has diplomatic immunity.

Ali Daniels, director of the NGO Acceso a la Justicia, explains to EL TIEMPO that the arrest warrant is issued by Russia and that “these warrants by countries are limited in cases of diplomatic immunity,” unlike those issued by the ICC.

In the second case, the Rome Statute – court rules– points out that diplomatic immunity does not apply to those arrest warrants against leaders.

“Khan comes to Venezuela not as an individual but on behalf of the ICC and that gives him immunity. Venezuela should not execute this order,” Daniels insists, adding that from a legal point of view, Caracas has no obligation to abide by or carry out the arrest.

The prosecutor’s visit became known after some statements in Colombia, a country he also visited, and in which he said that “international law and justice is too important to be left to judges and prosecutors, everyone should have a part. After this mission to Colombia and Venezuela, when I return, I have some meetings with civil society”.

Calixto Ávila, Provea’s lawyer specializing in human rights, explained that Khan’s visit to Caracas would seek to follow up on the signing of the memorandum of understanding on November 2 of last yearsigned between the ICC and the Venezuelan State.

Ávila reiterates that the memorandum was a commitment by Venezuela to apply the necessary measures to guarantee the effective administration of justice according to international standards and with the support of the ICC in accordance with the principle of complementarity.

For Provea, the visit may mean the definitive opening of the ICC follow-up office in Caracas, whose budget had already been approved for an amount of 1,550,000 euros, approved by the assembly of States parties last year.

