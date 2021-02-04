It is true that vaccinations are making slow progress in Germany and the other EU countries compared to the USA, Great Britain and Israel. But the debate is already beginning as to whether those who have been vaccinated will soon be able to attend a football stadium or concerts and thus have advantages over those who have not been vaccinated.

The German Ethics Council recommended on Thursday that mask requirements and distance rules should also be maintained for vaccinated people. In the long term, however, private providers – such as airlines, restaurateurs or event organizers – cannot be prevented from only admitting vaccinated people.

How does the Ethics Council justify its recommendation?

In principle, the Ethics Council is skeptical about the possibility of granting vaccinated people advantages on a large scale. This is mainly due to the fact that it is still not sufficiently clear to what extent people who have already received the vaccine are still contagious.

As Alena Buyx, chairwoman of the ethics council, explained, one must assume that the transmission can at best be reduced by half by vaccination. This is the conclusion of the Ethics Council from previous experience with chickenpox and pneumococcal vaccinations of children.

The spokeswoman for the pandemic working group of the Ethics Council, Sigrid Graumann, said that the current contact restrictions could be gradually withdrawn as the vaccination progresses – but then for everyone and not just for those who have been vaccinated. According to her, the infection control rules will “probably still be needed for a long time” to contain the pandemic. It is possible that these rules – like wearing a mask – will remain necessary until everyone has been offered a vaccination.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On the other hand, according to the recommendation of the Ethics Council, there should be quick easing for those vaccinated who suffer most from isolation – the residents in old people’s and nursing homes. The ethics council recommends that the restrictions on visits and contacts that apply there should be lifted for those who have been given a vaccine.

Can private companies ask customers for vaccination certificates?

Basically yes, since freedom of contract applies in Germany. This is limited by the General Equal Treatment Act (AGG). The AGG prohibits discrimination based on gender or ethnic origin. However, benefits for vaccinated people are possible. Tour and concert organizers are currently checking whether they are only offering tickets or train tickets to vaccinated people.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

According to the recommendation of the Ethics Council, it is therefore quite conceivable that, as the vaccination program advances, countries will make entry dependent on proof of vaccination in the future. The introduction of a vaccination certificate is currently being discussed at EU level, which could facilitate cross-border travel for vaccinated people. In public transport, on the other hand, according to Volker Lipp, the deputy chairman of the Ethics Council, preferential treatment for vaccinated people is not conceivable. Because there is an obligation to carry.

Can employers give preference to vaccinated employees?

So far, the government has decided against compulsory vaccination. Companies also have to adhere to this. When asked, all Dax companies confirmed: Vaccination is voluntary. Neither privileges nor sanctions are planned.

Hertha fans in the east curve. Photo: imago / Bernd König

However, could According to the German Trade Union Confederation, vaccination refusals lose their right to compensation in the event of an officially ordered quarantine. Anyone who suffers a loss of earnings as a result has a fundamental right to compensation from the state, but this does not apply if the quarantine could have been avoided by the recommended vaccination.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

In the healthcare sector, however, non-vaccinated employees can be excluded from contact with patients because the management bodies of hospitals, emergency services, homes and medical practices are legally obliged to do everything possible to prevent the spread of pathogens.

It is therefore conceivable that employees who stubbornly refuse to be vaccinated can no longer be used to protect others. The lack of employment opportunity would then be a reason for transfer or even a personal reason for termination.

Does it make sense from a scientific point of view to give vaccinated people advantages?

It is controversial whether privileges for vaccinated people increase willingness to vaccinate. But experts assume that the prospect of being able to go back to the cinema or restaurant and fly on vacation as a vaccinated person plays a subordinate role for the individual vaccination decision. “The greatest incentive for a vaccination should be the possible protection against Covid-19 disease,” says Alexander Krämer, senior professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences at Bielefeld University.

It is irrelevant whether the vaccine is “only” effective in preventing serious illnesses and deaths or whether the vaccines also reduce infectivity and thus prevent the transmission and spread of viruses. After evaluating new data, the latter can be assumed at least for the Astrazeneca vaccine.

When it comes to the decision of the individual, however, the main focus is not usually on pandemic protection for society as a whole, but on the question of personal benefit and whether he is willing to accept the (real or only feared) risks of the vaccination, such as side effects. “In principle, individual incentives can be an important tool to motivate people to get vaccinated,” says Florian Zimmermann from the University of Bonn and the “briq Institute on Behavior & Inequality”.

However, caution is advised. From behavioral research we know that incentives that are not sufficiently motivating can tend to be counterproductive. Social incentives could therefore be more effective, for example the prospect of social recognition or belonging to a group that does something good.

What is planned in the cultural and sports industry?

While the publicly financed culture industry is cautious, private organizers are already openly considering proof of vaccination. Berlin’s Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (Linke) calls this debate a “discussion at an inopportune moment”. “We are still far from where the vaccination capacities are sufficient to provide a significant part of the population with the vaccine.” However, as soon as that is the case, “we will have to talk about opening scenarios,” said test concepts in particular Lederer to the Tagesspiegel.

The organizer Eventim brought the possibility into play on Wednesday of linking participation in concerts to a corona vaccination. If there is enough vaccine for everyone, “private organizers should also have the opportunity to make a vaccination as a requirement for entry to events”, the systems have been reprogrammed accordingly, said the CEO of Eventim of “Wirtschaftswoche”.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

In the afternoon Eventim rowed back a bit and stressed on Twitter that they did not want to tie concert attendance to a vaccination. There are also opponents of the idea within the event industry. For example, the show organizer S-Promotion stated: “We are clearly distancing ourselves from this absurd idea,” explained Managing Director Stefan Schornstein. The chairman of the AG Kino Christian Bräuer also expressed himself skeptically to the dpa: “This tends to be no use for everyday places.”

Representatives of the Bundesliga want to advise on February 18 how they can make a spectator comeback in the stadiums possible. Jan Lehmann, CFO at FSV Mainz 05, is in favor of a quick return: “I think that vaccinated people can be allowed back into the stadium if it is proven that they do not pose a risk of infection,” the 50-year-old told Sport Bild: “That naturally also applies to other areas such as restaurants, cultural institutions and sports. “

How do other countries deal with vaccinated people?

Denmark has announced the development of a digital vaccination card. As the Danish Finance Minister Morten Boedskov announced on Wednesday, a digital Corona passport should be ready in three to four months, which business travelers who have received a vaccine could use, for example.

In addition, the planned passport should bring further advantages to those vaccinated in Denmark. However, the considerations as to whether this would actually enable those affected to go to a concert or restaurant are still at an early stage. In the next step, parliament should discuss the passport.