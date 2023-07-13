Of Giordano Beretta

The case of an American nurse who, after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, wanted to inform other people by describing annoying burping as the first peculiar symptom she noticed

A 24-year-old Florida nurse told media she discovered stage three colon cancer when she went to the doctor complaining of constant and unusual belching spells. Could it be true or a hoax?

He answers Giordano Berettadirector of Medical Oncology in Pescara and president of the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) which manages the Chemotherapy FORUM Of Health Courier.

actually thebelching not one of the first typical signs of the presence of colon cancer (see main symptoms HERE, ed.). In the case of the young American, they soon joined gastroesophageal reflux, loss of appetite and constipation which led to a CT scan from which a large tumor mass emerged that obstructed her intestine.

What can be useful about this story rather the importance of not neglecting gods symptoms, even not very specific (such as belching, which was unusual for the girl), especially if they last for weeks and have no explanation. Even in young people, because cases of colorectal cancer before the age of 50 are on the rise (especially in the United States, but also in Italy) and children often arrive late at diagnosis because they ignore the first signs.