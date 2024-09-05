One of the documents that allow work and reside legally in the United States most popular is the permanent residence card, or green cardand although in most cases it requires having certain previous papers, Many undocumented immigrants can start the process if they meet certain requirements..

Upon arriving in the United States, many immigrants spend years without being able to access to the green cardwhich provides a unique guarantee for foreign citizens who reside in the United StatesIn a lengthy process that involves the submission of certain documents, many immigrants try to complete the paperwork over and over again without success.

Even with the help of the Latino community in the United States and lawyers specializing in immigration issues, obtaining the document can be an unattainable dream for most immigrants due to the lack of other documents. However, certain Undocumented citizens can access the green card if they meet the following requirements::

Demonstrate continuous residence: Immigrants must have resided for at least five years in the United States.

No criminal record: they must prove that they have not committed any crime in the United States

Exempt from deportation orders: they must not have been deported or have pending deportation orders

Demonstrate extreme and extraordinary hardship: Immigrants must be able to demonstrate that their deportation would result in extreme and extraordinary hardship for their family members residing in the United States.

The green card allows you to live and work in the United States.

Characteristics that help to obtain the green card

Official services indicate that some demonstrable characteristics can help immigrants obtain the document more quickly. Firstly, Workers who have resided in the United States for more than 10 years and have a good work history have advantages over others.

Another case in which immigrants obtain the document more easily is that of Spouses of U.S. citizenswho can apply for the document if they have remained in the United States for at least seven years.