Requirements to obtain a Real ID: demonstrate legal immigration status and present documents.
The procedure has simple requirements and is carried out very easily.
He North American country is preparing to implement new regulations regarding identification, known as Real ID, through a few simple steps. However, doubt arose about who is authorized to do so. What happens to those who are in the country without legal immigration status? The answer is that Undocumented immigrants cannot process a Real ID in the United States.
Obtaining a Real ID involves a series of requirements that exclude those who do not have a regular immigration status in the country. Mostly, Proof of legal immigration status in the US is required. to be eligible for this type of identification, as stated on the official website of the US government. Requirements to obtain a Real ID include:
- Be a US citizen or foreigner with legal presence in the United States: This means that only those who have a regular immigration status can access this type of identification.
- Present documents that prove identity, date of birth and residenceAccepted documents include a U.S. passport, Green Card, Work Permit (EAD), a valid visa, or a non-Real ID driver's license or state identification card, among others.
The step by step process is as follows:
- Gather the necessary documents.
- Visit your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
- Complete the application and pay the fee.
- Submit your original documents.
- Please wait for your request to be processed.
Options for undocumented immigrants in the United States
Given the impossibility of obtaining a Real ID, what options do undocumented immigrants have to obtain a valid identification in the United States? Some alternatives are:
- Driver's license or non-Real ID identification card: Some states offer driver's licenses or identification cards to undocumented people. Although these are not valid for boarding domestic flights, they can be useful for other daily tasks such as opening a bank account or renting an apartment.
- Consular registration: issued by the consulate of the country of origin, it is an identity document that can be useful in various situations, although it is not valid for boarding domestic flights.
It is important to note that the options and requirements for obtaining an ID may vary depending on the state you are in. Therefore, it is recommended to consult with the DMV of the corresponding state to obtain updated information on the alternatives available for undocumented immigrants.
