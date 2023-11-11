It is well known that the health services in the United States They are not cheap, which is why most people have a medical expenses insurance in case of any emergency. However, these types of products are not usually available to undocumented immigrantsSo can this community receive medical attention?

The reality is that, according to the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act of 1996, undocumented immigrants They are prohibited from accessing most federal benefits, including unemployment programs. medical attention, this according to the National Immigration Forum organization.

According to the law, the undocumented immigrants They can only access federal benefits that are considered necessary to protect life or ensure safety in extreme situations. This means that only in the event of an emergency will they be able to receive care. But then, what are the options available?

These are some options that undocumented immigrants have to receive medical care in the United States

The National Immigration Forum portal explains that undocumented immigrants They may have access to treatment in hospital emergency rooms or access programs such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. But, to do so they must meet certain eligibility requirements; in addition to being part of a waiting list of around 5 years.

In turn, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) guarantees that all patients, regardless of their city, citizenship or immigration status, have access to Medical treatments of emergency.

Based on the above, the undocumented immigrants They have very limited access to health coverage. If their income allows them, they can purchase a private medical insurance, just without the benefit of federal subsidies. Although eligible for benefits in certain states, for example, California, New York, and Illinois, medical coverage limited for uninsured children, regardless of status; while 18 more states guarantee prenatal care to all people

In this regard, Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organization, mentions that undocumented immigrants face significant barriers to accessing coverage and medical attention and that they represent the highest rates of people without insurance, because their employment does not allow them to pay for it.

Therefore, the recommendation is to know the options that are available in the state in which they are located, since some offer medical coverage to low-income residents regardless of their immigration status. For example, in January 2020, California expanded state-funded coverage to young adults ages 19 to 26, and adults ages 50 and older became eligible in May 2022 and coverage is expected to expand for people from 26 to 49 years old in 2024. Other states such as Illinois, New York, Colorado, Minnesota and Washington have their own programs.