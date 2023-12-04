The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers the possibility of obtaining a green card through the family sponsorship process using Form I-130. Undocumented immigrants can access it through family sponsorship. However, there are some limitations and requirements that must be met.

Form I-130 is the application for immediate family members, including spouses, unmarried children under 21 years of age, and parents. To file this form, the petitioner must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. In addition, the financial capacity and adequate space to support the beneficiary of the immigration permit must be demonstrated.

The beneficiary, who in this case would be the undocumented family member, must meet certain requirements, which vary depending on the type of relationship. For example, spouses must prove that their marriage is valid and that they are not complicit in any crime.

Steps and requirements to submit the I-130 green card form

Personal information of the petitioner and beneficiary. Tests of family relationship. Proof of citizenship or legal permanent residence of the petitioner. Evidence of financial capacity and space to support the beneficiary. If the petitioner is a US citizen, a supporting statement signed by the beneficiary is also required. The form can be submitted online or by mail, with a US$535 filing fee.

.Requirements for filing Form I-130 vary depending on the type of family relationship

Once submitted, the USCIS will review the I-130 form, and if approved, will notify the petitioner and beneficiary. Processing time may vary, depending on workload and family relationship.

If the I-130 form is approved, the beneficiary receives an immigrant visa. This allows you to travel to the United States and apply for permanent residence. The process of obtaining a green card can take several months or years.

The USCIS establishes different categories of eligibility, whether through family, employment, refugee or asylee status, or special situations. Each category has specific requirements that must be met. The submission or approval of Form I-130 does not automatically grant any immigration status or benefits to the beneficiary.