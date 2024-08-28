The 2024/25 Champions League is marked by the inauguration of the new format. A league phase replaces the old group stage: all clubs will play eight matches during this regular season. But can two clubs from the same country face each other?
The last of the 36 teams that have qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League will be announced on Wednesday evening. 36 teams will now take part in the most beautiful competition, which is returning this year with a new formula. A league phase will now classify all participants against each other. The top eight teams in the ranking will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams ranked between ninth and sixteenth will play in the play-offs.
But while each club will challenge eight others during this regular season (two from each pot), will it be possible to see a clash between two teams from the same country?
Although the new C1 reform brings many changes, Teams from the same league will not be able to meet in the first round, as was the case during the group stage.. In addition, UEFA announced that a club could not face more than two teams from the same nation. Thus, AS Monaco could not, for example, face FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, but only two of them at most.
The draw for each team’s eight opponents for the league phase will take place on Thursday, August 29. The first matchday of this new Champions League format will then begin on Tuesday, September 17. The regular season will continue until January 29, 2025, the date of the eighth and final matchday of the league phase, which will be played in a multiplex format: all teams will play their last match at the same time.
